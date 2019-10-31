Prince William Warned Prince Harry About Being 'Blindsided With Lust' for Meghan Markle

A new tidbit was released about the book and it's pretty juicy.

The Blast (along with many other outlets) is reporting that, when Harry first started dating Meghan Markle, William was worried that his younger brother was "blindsided by lust." Dang!

It's certainly no secret at this point that William approached Harry and Meghan's whirlwind romance with extreme trepidation -- and expressed said trepidation -- but who knew he outright said such a thing?!