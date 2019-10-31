Prince William Warned Prince Harry About Being 'Blindsided With Lust' for Meghan Markle

Splash News
Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family, hasn't officially been released yet, it truly has proven itself to be the gift that keeps on giving. Every day, royal fans are treated to a new piece of salacious gossip about Harry and Meghan's relationship to Prince William and Kate Middleton -- and today is no different.
A new tidbit was released about the book and it's pretty juicy.
Apparently, William warned Harry to pump the brakes on his relationship with Meghan ...
This was sort of the beginning of the end for Harry and William's relationship.
As we've all heard on a number of occasions, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been rife with subtle and not-so-subtle issues for years, but it was reportedly this particular comment from William that was the catalyst for the men to go their separate ways.
"[Harry decided] to remove Meghan from the equation," the book claimed. "Harry was tired of the dynamic that had become established between him and his older brother."
The book also claims that William wasn't the only person who wasn't super welcoming to Meghan.
Evidently, members of the palace staff weren't exactly rolling out the red carpet for the Duchess of Sussex either.
According to the book, one senior staffer was overhead saying "There's just something about her I don't trust," while another called Meghan "Harry's showgirl."
OK, eww. If these accusations are true, it's no wonder Harry and Meghan fled!
At this point, a reconciliation between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family seems all but impossible.
That being said, the Sussexes still maintain they had nothing to do with the book, which was written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom," a rep for Harry and Meghan said. "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."
But will the rest of the royal family buy that? That's the question.
