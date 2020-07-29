Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince William & Harry To End Their 'Nonsense' Feud

Nicole Pomarico
Prince Harry, Prince William
There have been a lot of conflicting rumors about Prince William and Prince Harry's brotherly relationship this year, but it sounds like one thing is for sure: Queen Elizabeth is ready for all the drama to come to an end. In fact, according to a new report, Elizabeth wants William and Harry to make up, and we kinda don't blame her. What grandmother wants her grandchildren in a constant, public fight? 

  • Elizabeth is ready for the "nonsense" that is William and Harry's feud to be over. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    According to what a source close to the royals told Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth "is firmly of the opinion that this nonsense cannot and must not continue any longer. She wants the boys to sit and resolve their differences like grown adults."

    There's just one problem: Will and Harry are separated by an entire ocean at this point, so it's hard to say when the next time they'll be able to talk in person will be. 

  • The Queen is hoping Harry will come to the UK soon to hash things out. 

    Prince William, Prince Harry
    A source said that she was hoping they'd make things right at Princess Beatrice's wedding, but obviously, that didn't happen. Instead, she ended up having a much smaller affair, and Prince Harry wasn't in attendance, due to obvious reasons. Now, Elizabeth is supposedly crossing her fingers for a late summer meeting at Balmoral -- sans Meghan and Archie -- so Harry will be totally focused on his relationships with his family.

  • And when it comes to a reunion, only face to face will do. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    The sources also said that Elizabeth doesn't think a phone call or video chat will do it -- she wants everyone to be able to sit down together, in person, and figure this thing out. "She wants them to chat in person, not on the phone or via Zoom, which wouldn't be as effective," an insider told the magazine.

    Makes sense. It's just not clear how possible that's going to be anytime soon, given how difficult traveling has become. 

  • It's hard to say where exactly Will and Harry stand these days. 

    Prince William, Prince Harry
    It's been months since Harry left the United Kingdom to start his life independently from the royals, and it's not like he and William are tweeting about their feelings or anything like that. The only information we have to go off is all the rumors about their feud. Though there have certainly been reports that the brothers are getting along better these days, there are also plenty to the contrary.

  • Maybe Elizabeth is just the person to convince Harry and William to put their differences aside. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    After all, she's always had a close relationship with both of these guys -- maybe a plea from their grandmother is exactly what they need to hear to open the lines of communication again.

    Fingers crossed! 

    We hate thinking of William and Harry at odds, so hopefully, they'll be able to mend their relationship soon. We know they must miss each other, and we definitely miss seeing their close bond in action.

