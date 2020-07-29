Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince William & Harry To End Their 'Nonsense' Feud

Elizabeth is ready for the "nonsense" that is William and Harry's feud to be over.

According to what a source close to the royals told Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth "is firmly of the opinion that this nonsense cannot and must not continue any longer. She wants the boys to sit and resolve their differences like grown adults."

There's just one problem: Will and Harry are separated by an entire ocean at this point, so it's hard to say when the next time they'll be able to talk in person will be.