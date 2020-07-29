Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince William & Harry To End Their 'Nonsense' Feud

Splash News
There have been a lot of conflicting rumors about Prince William and Prince Harry's brotherly relationship this year, but it sounds like one thing is for sure: Queen Elizabeth is ready for all the drama to come to an end. In fact, according to a new report, Elizabeth wants William and Harry to make up, and we kinda don't blame her. What grandmother wants her grandchildren in a constant, public fight?
-
Elizabeth is ready for the "nonsense" that is William and Harry's feud to be over.
-
The Queen is hoping Harry will come to the UK soon to hash things out.
-
-
And when it comes to a reunion, only face to face will do.
-
It's hard to say where exactly Will and Harry stand these days.
-
-
Maybe Elizabeth is just the person to convince Harry and William to put their differences aside.
Share this Story