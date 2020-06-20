Prince William Once Got Kate Middleton an Unromantic Gift She'll 'Never Let Him Forget'

Splash News
You win some, you lose some -- even when you're a prince. Recently, Prince William appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live's podcast "That Peter Crouch Podcast," and whilst he was on, he revealed the worst gift he ever gave Kate Middleton. Evidently, the Duke of Cambridge had the goal of giving his then-girlfriend a "romantic" gift, but the present turned out to be just the opposite.
While he was chatting with soccer superstar Peter Crouch, William revealed the gift.
After Crouch revealed that, for three years in a row, he gifted his wife Abbey Clancy with a raincoat, William admitted that made a gift faux pas himself with Kate Middleton when they were dating.
"I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once -- she's never let me forget that," the duke said. "That was early on in the courtship that was -- think that sealed the deal."
At the time, William thought it was a solid gift, though.
"That was early on in the courtship that was," William said. "I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, 'But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!'"
The duke continued: "She was looking at me going, 'They’re binoculars, what’s going on?' It didn’t go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."
Kate is a pretty solid gift-giver.
We're sure she was gracious about the whole thing -- after all, binoculars can come in quite handy. However, it is worth noting that when it comes to gifts, the Duchess of Cambridge has some seriously solid ideas.
For instance, for Prince William's 37th birthday last year, she, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, made a scrapbook for the duke, which was filled with happy family memories.
During his interview, the duke also copped to something he did when he was younger.
Evidently, when he was once at a game, William had a protection officer pretend to be a sniper to a psych out someone from another team. When he was 15, William had the officer point a laser pen at the man to ward him off. "I said 'See, he’s following you.' It put him off for about ten minutes," William joked.
Wow. Who knew Will had such a thing in him?!
Binoculars or no binoculars, it's great to see Will being so candid these days.
It seems like ever since stay-at-home orders were put in place, both the duke and duchess have let their guards down a bit and shown a more casual, relatable side of themselves.
Now what we really want is to see Kate yucking it up with a bunch of women in the room, drinking wine and talking about the worst gifts they've ever given their partners. That we'd tune into.
