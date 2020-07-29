16 Things to Know About Princess Beatrice's Surprise Wedding

Image: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images



Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images It's official: In case anyone missed the big news: Princess Beatrice is officially a married woman. In July, Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi finally tied the knot after getting engaged last fall. Although it wasn't quite the wedding they had in mind, it ended up being an absolutely gorgeous affair. Of course, it was nothing like other royal weddings -- especially the ones that have been televised. Instead, it was private, quiet, and only included the people who were closest to the couple. We haven't heard everything about the wedding yet, but from what we do know, it sounds like the dreamiest day ever.

Though Edo and Beatrice originally planned to get married with a big reception in the palace gardens at the end of May, they were forced to alter their plans at the last minute when it became unsafe to gather. (Social distancing really knows how to throw a wrench in our best laid plans, huh?) But Beatrice didn't miss a beat, and in the end, it sounds like she was still able to put together a beautiful day that included everyone important in her life, including Queen Elizabeth.

Even without all the pomp and circumstance, Beatrice's wedding seemed like a fairy-tale fit for the princess that she is, and the bride herself looked magical -- wearing a dress and crown that held so much sentimental value for her family as she married the love of her life.

Here's everything we know about Beatrice's wedding day, and the gorgeous photos that have already emerged. Our fingers are crossed that even more details and pics will surface eventually.

We need to know (and see) everything!