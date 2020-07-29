16 Things to Know About Princess Beatrice's Surprise Wedding

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It's official: In case anyone missed the big news: Princess Beatrice is officially a married woman. In July, Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi finally tied the knot after getting engaged last fall. Although it wasn't quite the wedding they had in mind, it ended up being an absolutely gorgeous affair. Of course, it was nothing like other royal weddings -- especially the ones that have been televised. Instead, it was private, quiet, and only included the people who were closest to the couple. We haven't heard everything about the wedding yet, but from what we do know, it sounds like the dreamiest day ever.
Though Edo and Beatrice originally planned to get married with a big reception in the palace gardens at the end of May, they were forced to alter their plans at the last minute when it became unsafe to gather. (Social distancing really knows how to throw a wrench in our best laid plans, huh?) But Beatrice didn't miss a beat, and in the end, it sounds like she was still able to put together a beautiful day that included everyone important in her life, including Queen Elizabeth.
Even without all the pomp and circumstance, Beatrice's wedding seemed like a fairy-tale fit for the princess that she is, and the bride herself looked magical -- wearing a dress and crown that held so much sentimental value for her family as she married the love of her life.
Here's everything we know about Beatrice's wedding day, and the gorgeous photos that have already emerged. Our fingers are crossed that even more details and pics will surface eventually.
Beatrice & Edoardo Got Engaged Last Year1
Edoardo popped the question in September 2019, and the family shared the good news with sweet photos that Eugenie took and shared on Instagram, congratulating her big sister on her upcoming marriage.
"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married," their official announcement said. "We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."
Her Original Plan Was to Get Married in May2
Unfortunately, world events got in the way of that, and when it became clear that it wasn't going to be possible to gather in large groups by the end of May in the United Kingdom, the royal family announced that Beatrice's wedding had been canceled. At the time, they didn't share any of their contingency plans (if they even had them at the time) -- just that the wedding wouldn't be happening as scheduled.
The wedding took place on July 17.3
And no one was the wiser until after she and Edoardo tied the knot!
The extremely private wedding was a total surprise to even the biggest royal fans, and instead of the huge wedding that they'd had to cancel, instead, Beatrice and Edoardo quietly wed at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge WIndsor. It was incredibly private as far as royal weddings go!
The Guest List Was Small4