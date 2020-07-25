Queen Elizabeth Makes History in Adorable New Video

Splash News
The royal family has had to do a lot of things differently lately thanks to current world events, but Queen Elizabeth has proven that she can totally roll with the punches. Elizabeth made history this week when she virtually attended an unveiling of a new portrait of herself ... and the video of the moment is just too cute.
Can we talk about how adorable this lady is?!
-
The new portrait was recently unveiled, and it's a beautiful one.
It features Queen Elizabeth sitting in an armchair, wearing a bright blue dress -- the perfect example of the cheerful, colorful wardrobe she's known for -- and was commissioned by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
"The new portrait of Her Majesty -- unveiled at the start of the call -- was commissioned by the [UK Foreign Office] and pays tribute to The Queen's contribution to British diplomacy, having visited over 100 countries throughout her reign," the palace shared on Instagram.
-
A video of the call has made its way to YouTube, and the Queen is just too precious.
She looked so pleased with the portrait (who wouldn't be?) and seeing her proud beaming is too sweet.
We're sure the monarch has seen plenty of portraits in her time painted of her and her family members, but this was the very first time that she'd participated in a virtual ceremony like this.
Don't ever say Queen Elizabeth is behind the times!
-
-
The artist who created the portrait said that the Queen had a pretty cute comment to share about it.
According to what artist Miriam Escofet told Express, Elizabeth's sense of humor was palpable, which was obvious in her reaction to the portrait.
"She seemed to react very positively to it," Escofet said. "She was smiling, asking how long it took and if I had any more projects on the go after this. When I explained certain elements of the painting, the teacup, she made some amusing comments. She said, 'But there's no tea in the cup.'"
Of course she'd notice something like that!
-
Escofet also spent time with the monarch while working on the portrait.
-
-
Another day, another moment in history made by Queen Elizabeth.
