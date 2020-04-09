Jim Bob Duggar May Have Confirmed Jessa Is Pregnant With Baby #4

Rumors about Jessa possibly being pregnant have been all over place for months.

Whether fans think they're noticing a baby bump that Jessa tried to conceal in her social media posts or they're wondering if she's dropped hints other ways, the pregnancy watch has been real. Sure, her daughter, Ivy, only recently turned one ... but it wouldn't be too surprising at all if she was expecting again.

After all, the Duggars love big families!