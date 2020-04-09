Jim Bob Duggar May Have Confirmed Jessa Is Pregnant With Baby #4

When it comes to the Duggar family, pregnancy rumors are a near constant, and lately, Jessa Duggar has been at the center of them. But did dad Jim Bob Duggar just confirm those rumors for once and for all? A comment Jim Bob made in a recent YouTube video has fans wondering. Is baby number four already on the way for the Seewalds?!
-
Rumors about Jessa possibly being pregnant have been all over place for months.
Whether fans think they're noticing a baby bump that Jessa tried to conceal in her social media posts or they're wondering if she's dropped hints other ways, the pregnancy watch has been real. Sure, her daughter, Ivy, only recently turned one ... but it wouldn't be too surprising at all if she was expecting again.
After all, the Duggars love big families!
-
Jessa recently shared a YouTube video where Jim Bob may have confirmed that she's pregnant.
The video features Ivy smashing her birthday cake, like a lot of babies do to celebrate their first birthday. Nothing out of the ordinary there, right?
Except for a comment that Jim Bob made in the video, saying that "this will tell us if it’s a boy or a girl" when Ivy smashes the cake open ... which has led some people to think this might have actually been a gender reveal and not just a birthday.
-
-
It wasn't pink or blue on the inside, though.
-
If Jessa was pregnant, she probably wouldn't be doing a gender reveal.
After all, she has never shared the gender of any of her children ahead of time -- she prefers to keep it a surprise. When Ivy was born, she brought a couple of her sisters along to her ultrasound when she found out it was a girl, but everyone was sworn to secrecy until Ivy was actually born.
This doesn't mean Jessa's not pregnant -- just that Jim Bob was joking and not dropping any hints.
-
-
When Jessa's expecting again, we're sure she'll fill everyone in.
This girl is too smart to let something like that slip accidentally on a YouTube videov... unless, of course, that's what she wants us to think. Maybe she's trickier than we thought?!
Unitl she's ready to make the big announcement (if there's even an announcement to make), we'll continue enjoying all the adorable photos she shares of Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy, because those three are super cute. And if another little one ever joins their pack, they'll be a lucky (and adorable) kid.
Share this Story