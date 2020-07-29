16 Times Royal Women Stunned in Curve-Hugging Dresses

Image: Splash News



Splash News Not everyone can strike the perfect balance between classy and smokin' hot. It's gotta be doubly as tricky to nail it as a royal women as all eyes are on them, all the time. There are centuries of tradition and expectations to uphold, and although the royal family is adapting to modern, more progressive times, royal women still have to live up to gendered expectations of their appearance. Being pleasing to the eye is a must, but keeping it royally classy is of the utmost importance. The royal women are just like us commoners in many ways, and even normal women want to feel slinky, sexy, and seductive every now and then (or more often).

The women of the British royal family have definitely been hitting all the right notes as far as sexy sophistication. When they step out in a hot dress, they make a strong statement that a woman can be powerful and feminine at the same time. (We respect that!)

We also believe that every body type deserves a dress that rocks curves of all kinds. From Kate Middleton's lithe figure, to Sarah Ferguson's mature and bootylicious curves, we're psyched to see so many royal women flaunting their assets! Sleeveless and strapless is definitely sexy, but a nice tight fit can turn a dress with a high neck or long sleeves into something totally devastating. There are so many ways to rock a sexy, form-fitting dress, and here are some ways the royal women knocked it out of the park.