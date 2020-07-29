16 Times Royal Women Stunned in Curve-Hugging Dresses

Splash News
Not everyone can strike the perfect balance between classy and smokin' hot. It's gotta be doubly as tricky to nail it as a royal women as all eyes are on them, all the time. There are centuries of tradition and expectations to uphold, and although the royal family is adapting to modern, more progressive times, royal women still have to live up to gendered expectations of their appearance. Being pleasing to the eye is a must, but keeping it royally classy is of the utmost importance.
The royal women are just like us commoners in many ways, and even normal women want to feel slinky, sexy, and seductive every now and then (or more often).
The women of the British royal family have definitely been hitting all the right notes as far as sexy sophistication. When they step out in a hot dress, they make a strong statement that a woman can be powerful and feminine at the same time. (We respect that!)
We also believe that every body type deserves a dress that rocks curves of all kinds. From Kate Middleton's lithe figure, to Sarah Ferguson's mature and bootylicious curves, we're psyched to see so many royal women flaunting their assets! Sleeveless and strapless is definitely sexy, but a nice tight fit can turn a dress with a high neck or long sleeves into something totally devastating. There are so many ways to rock a sexy, form-fitting dress, and here are some ways the royal women knocked it out of the park.
Tennis Greens1
This forest green number reads super conservative, with its column of buttons, puffed shoulders, and dainty bow. The cut, however, keeps this from being a total frump of a dress. The rich hue is a natural complement to Kate's chestnut brown hair. A dark green really stands out at Wimbledon, where many people wear whites and pastels.
Pink & Blue2
This dress is simple and sleek, and Kate looks amazing in it. The salmon color block at her waist adds to the form-flattering silhouette. The periwinkle blue is just the eye-popping color we like to see in a dress like this one. It adds a lively splash to a dress that has a tailored cut.
Perfection in the South Pacific3
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent 16 days in 2018 touring major cities and locations in the South Pacific. The Duchess of Sussex wore several eye-striking looks, and this long, sleek white dress made her curves pop. October in the South Pacific is the spring season, and the light color and cap sleeves look perfect for the time of year.
-
Comfy, Sexy, Cool4
A sleek, body-hugging dress that also shows off tight and toned shoulders? We love it. Meghan was at an event in her hometown of Toronto when she donned this simple cute sheath. It looks pretty comfy, and her pointy-toed strappy heels make for a sexy pairing.
Quite chic if we must say!
Emerald Dress on the Emerald Isle5
What better color to wear on a trip to Ireland than emerald? It was the first international trip that Meghan and Harry took as a married couple, and this Givenchy dress gave us a preview of some of the looks Meghan would be serving us as Duchess. It's luxurious, it's mature, and it's sexy. A perfect combination if ya ask us.
-
Head to Toe Stunner6
Karen Spencer -- that's Countess Spencer, to us -- is actually a member of the British nobility, a class just beneath royalty whose titles are bestowed upon them by the monarchy. Her husband, Charles, is the younger brother of Princess Diana, which makes him Harry and Will's uncle. Royalty, nobility -- whatever her rank -- Karen's outfit at Meghan and Harry's wedding makes us say yas queen. Her royal hat game is extra in all the right ways. The brilliant purple of her dress and shawl provide the ultimate wow factor.
Beatrice Brings the Heat7
With Meghan and Kate constantly in the royal spotlight, it's easy to forget how fashionable Princess Beatrice and her sister, Eugenie, are. Princess Beatrice stepped out at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2011 in a gorgeous wine-colored dress with a plunging neckline. It hugs her curves in all the right places without being too dramatically sexy. Her strawberry blonde hair looks great against this color, too.
Cuffing Season8
We love dresses that have little unexpected twists. This tight white dress is simple elegance until we get to the end of those long sleeves. (Wow!) Flared blue bell-shaped cuffs turn this basic essential into an absolute showstopper. Beatrice definitely rocked this one.
... and then some!
Fit & Flare9
Fit and flare dresses are versatile and fun. The fit is sexy, the flare is flirty, and a little bit girly. Princess Eugenie showed up at a Diamond Jubilee event in this pretty pink dress. The sexy cut was made more modest by a demure sweater. Topped off with a classy, simple cocktail hat, this outfit is something any woman can feel confident enough to try.
Kate in Signature Blue10
Kate Middleton just loves blue, and we love it on her. This form-fitting dress was slightly sexy but exuded class and seriousness appropriate for the occasion. Kate was visiting the Imperial War Museum in 2018 to view family letters from World War One. She always manages to wear just the right look for the right environment.
Winter Wonder11
The sweater dress. The comfort and coziness of a warm blanket combined with the thanklessness of a slinky get up. We love it! Sweater dresses aren't for everyone, but Kate looks amazing in hers. But wait, there's more! She ups the sexy quotient with knee-high chocolate boots and a belt.
Classic Cocktail Style12
Look up "cocktail party perfection" in a dictionary, and this picture is likely to pop up. Princess Diana simply stuns in a tight, flirty off-the-shoulder cocktail dress, classic black pumps, and sexy black stockings. (Do they have seams in the back? We hope they have seams.) A flawless look from a fashion icon.
White & Tight13
Princess Diana was a star on the fashion scene and the charity scene. She attended a concert to benefit Bosnian children wearing this short white dress and strappy white shoes. We love this look. (The white dress against Princess Di's tawny tan skin is giving major California Girl vibes.) Her smile, though, is what really makes the outfit.
One-Shoulder Sophistication14
Before Kate was known for rocking blue, Diana wowed in this shiny, slinky, full-length gown during a gala in Sydney, Australia. The asymmetrical neckline and single shoulder were ahead of their time, and whoever styled Diana did the near impossible: finding the perfect shoe and bag in nearly the exact same color as the dress. Diana had the shoulder and collarbones to make this dress sizzle.
Sophie's Excellent Choice15
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, celebrated the 70th anniversary of the UK's National Health Service with a classy look. Sea green is her color, and the form-fitting torso balances out the loose but tailored sleeves. The v-neckline gives Sophie length, which is amplified by her simple broach and elaborate fascinator.
Proud Mama, Hot Mama16
The Duchess of York is a sexy, sassy mother of the bride in this minty-green hip-hugger. The tiny flare at the bottom is just one playful detail. The wrap feature with the satiny collar is formal but unexpected. The long sleeves are very mature, which is offset by her playful hat with stiff box. But are those...fins at the back of her dress? (We don't know.) We do know that this is a totally fun look that fits Sarah Ferguson's personality and joie de vivre.