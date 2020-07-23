Kate Middleton & Prince William's Body Language Reveals an 'Imbalance of Power'

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince William, Kate Middleton
Splash News

We already know that Prince William and Kate Middleton came from two totally different backgrounds -- one grew up royal and the other didn't. But even now, Kate and Will's body language is revealing that the power balance is off in their relationship ... even after so many years together as a couple. 

  • A body language expert analyzed Will and Kate's behavior during their recent meeting with healthcare workers.

    Debbie Bolton spoke with Express, sharing that it was easy to see the way Will and Kate's relationship works just by seeing the way they interacted during the event. 

    “Kate is full of confidence but a little nervous as her left hand is in front of her body as if she wants people to stay a little further back from her," Bolton said. “William has seen someone that he knows by the look of friendly recognition." 

    Yep -- she could tell all of that from a photo! 

    • Advertisement

  • In a photo of everyone sitting at a table together, Kate looks submissive compared to Will. 

    Bolton said: 

    “William is engaged with who is talking as he is leaning her direction. He also feels as if he is in his own power or in charge of the situation as he is taking up as much room as possible in the seat. Kate is sitting to one side of the chair and at least one foot is pointing towards the person speaking. She is interested in what is being said and appears to be concerned. She is not in her own power and she appears to still be a little out of place being there.”

    So interesting!

  • That doesn't mean Kate isn't comfortable, though. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    When Bolton analyzed another photo from the meeting, she said that Kate was actually enjoying herself and was personally interested in the topic at hand.

    “She is loving being in this conversation and would voluntarily stay having it for much longer than the time she is allotted," she said. "This conversation will have a personal and not just a professional interest for her.”

  • We could see Will being a bit more comfortable in these situations for sure. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Splash News

    Like we said before, Will and Kate have had totally different experiences. Will has been in the public eye for his entire life, and he's never known a life without making appearances and meeting new people. It's not quite the same for Kate, though, so if it took her longer to adjust (or if confidence comes less naturally to her), it definitely makes sense.

  • Hopefully, everything is still equal in their marriage. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Because that's how it should be -- regardless of whether one person in said marriage was born into royalty or not. 

    It's definitely interesting to hear how much body language can say about how a person is feeling or what they might be thinking, though. No matter how Kate might feel about these official engagements, we still think she's killing it.

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement