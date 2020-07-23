Kate Middleton & Prince William's Body Language Reveals an 'Imbalance of Power'

Splash News
We already know that Prince William and Kate Middleton came from two totally different backgrounds -- one grew up royal and the other didn't. But even now, Kate and Will's body language is revealing that the power balance is off in their relationship ... even after so many years together as a couple.
A body language expert analyzed Will and Kate's behavior during their recent meeting with healthcare workers.
Debbie Bolton spoke with Express, sharing that it was easy to see the way Will and Kate's relationship works just by seeing the way they interacted during the event.
“Kate is full of confidence but a little nervous as her left hand is in front of her body as if she wants people to stay a little further back from her," Bolton said. “William has seen someone that he knows by the look of friendly recognition."
Yep -- she could tell all of that from a photo!
In a photo of everyone sitting at a table together, Kate looks submissive compared to Will.
Bolton said:
“William is engaged with who is talking as he is leaning her direction. He also feels as if he is in his own power or in charge of the situation as he is taking up as much room as possible in the seat. Kate is sitting to one side of the chair and at least one foot is pointing towards the person speaking. She is interested in what is being said and appears to be concerned. She is not in her own power and she appears to still be a little out of place being there.”
So interesting!
That doesn't mean Kate isn't comfortable, though.
We could see Will being a bit more comfortable in these situations for sure.
Hopefully, everything is still equal in their marriage.
