Prince Harry Didn't Like Being a 'Spare Wheel' in 'Royal Threesome' With Will & Kate

And among them is that the Duke of Sussex, despite outward appearances, really wasn't all that happy in the royal family -- particularly with his unofficial role as William and Kate's sidekick.

Speaking about the book, royal journalist Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: "One of the themes that seems to be recurrent in Finding Freedom is that Harry felt very much like a spare wheel. While the media loved this idea of a royal threesome, for Harry, he very much felt like a spare wheel. At points, I even heard him complaining that he felt like the gooseberry, the third one along at the date. He never quite fitted in."