Prince Harry Didn't Like Being a 'Spare Wheel' in 'Royal Threesome' With Will & Kate

Before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex was often seen out and about at engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton. On the outside, it looked like the three had a great rapport and like Harry quite liked hanging out with his brother and Kate -- who he once referred to as "the big sister I never had" -- but apparently, being part of a threesome wasn't exactly Harry's idea of a good time. 

    And among them is that the Duke of Sussex, despite outward appearances, really wasn't all that happy in the royal family -- particularly with his unofficial role as William and Kate's sidekick. 

    Speaking about the book, royal journalist Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight: "One of the themes that seems to be recurrent in Finding Freedom is that Harry felt very much like a spare wheel. While the media loved this idea of a royal threesome, for Harry, he very much felt like a spare wheel. At points, I even heard him complaining that he felt like the gooseberry, the third one along at the date. He never quite fitted in." 

  • That's not to say, of course, that William and Kate didn't enjoy spending time with Harry. 

    Ultimately, though, Harry wanted to go his own way. 

    "I think that while Kate and William went out of their way to make sure Harry felt like a part of this team, this trio, Harry always wanted to be his own person," Nicholl continued. "I think Meghan has very much been the catalyst in giving him that confidence to break free from William and Kate, and to break free from that trio dynamic, which was at times cozy and convenient, but actually wasn't really what he wanted."

  • Nicholl also revealed that it's unlikely Meghan was the one spearheading their move to LA.

    "It's my understanding, and this is also explored in Finding Freedom, that it wasn't just Meghan's decision. I think Harry was very much a driving force," Nicholl said of the couple's decision to step down. "People don't perhaps give her enough credit. Harry is a pretty opinionated and strong-willed man, and I've been told by several very well-placed sources that it wasn't just Meghan dragging Harry away."

    In other words: Everyone back up off of Meg a bit. 

  • In the end, Meghan may have given Harry the courage to do something he always wanted to do. 

    Sounds like Harry didn't want to be a working royal for a long time, but he didn't necessarily want to step down on his own. 

    "She gave him a new confidence, but I think the truth is that, for a long while, Prince Harry has wanted out," Nicholl noted. "This was a prince who'd spoken quite vocally about the restrictions of being a royal, the weight of burden, a boy who said he wish he hadn't at times been born a prince. I think that says a lot about Prince Harry."

  • We can't deny it: We did like William, Kate, and Harry's little trio.

    But if Harry didn't really like being a part of it -- well, that's the part that matters most. Figuring out exactly what path he and Meghan are going to take in life will take some time, but in the meantime, it sounds like breaking away from the royal family and all of the restrictions that came with it is exactly what Harry wanted. Hopefully, he's finding peace -- and freedom! -- in his new life with Meghan and Archie

