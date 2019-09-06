Prince Harry Didn't Like Being a 'Spare Wheel' in 'Royal Threesome' With Will & Kate

Splash News
Before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex was often seen out and about at engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton. On the outside, it looked like the three had a great rapport and like Harry quite liked hanging out with his brother and Kate -- who he once referred to as "the big sister I never had" -- but apparently, being part of a threesome wasn't exactly Harry's idea of a good time.
-
The new book 'Finding Freedom' has dropped a number of bombs about Prince Harry.
-
That's not to say, of course, that William and Kate didn't enjoy spending time with Harry.
-
-
Nicholl also revealed that it's unlikely Meghan was the one spearheading their move to LA.
"It's my understanding, and this is also explored in Finding Freedom, that it wasn't just Meghan's decision. I think Harry was very much a driving force," Nicholl said of the couple's decision to step down. "People don't perhaps give her enough credit. Harry is a pretty opinionated and strong-willed man, and I've been told by several very well-placed sources that it wasn't just Meghan dragging Harry away."
In other words: Everyone back up off of Meg a bit.
-
In the end, Meghan may have given Harry the courage to do something he always wanted to do.
Sounds like Harry didn't want to be a working royal for a long time, but he didn't necessarily want to step down on his own.
"She gave him a new confidence, but I think the truth is that, for a long while, Prince Harry has wanted out," Nicholl noted. "This was a prince who'd spoken quite vocally about the restrictions of being a royal, the weight of burden, a boy who said he wish he hadn't at times been born a prince. I think that says a lot about Prince Harry."
-
-
We can't deny it: We did like William, Kate, and Harry's little trio.
Share this Story