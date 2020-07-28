The Royal Privilege Kate Middleton Can't Use Until She's Queen

Splash News
Splash News
A lot of things will change in the royal family when Prince William eventually steps up as king, and of course, Kate Middleton's life is going to change a lot, too. In fact, there's one privilege Kate can't use until she's queen... even though it's a bit complicated.
She may end up being a bit more powerful when her husband is reigning, though.
As we know them, Will and Kate are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Kate will officially be the Queen Consort when William is king.
This is because women take on their husbands' titles, but not the other way around.
Prince Louis and Prince George will likely never be dukes of Cambridge like their father.
It'll definitely be interesting to see the way things unfold.
