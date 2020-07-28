The Royal Privilege Kate Middleton Can't Use Until She's Queen

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Splash News

A lot of things will change in the royal family when Prince William eventually steps up as king, and of course, Kate Middleton's life is going to change a lot, too. In fact, there's one privilege Kate can't use until she's queen... even though it's a bit complicated. 

She may end up being a bit more powerful when her husband is reigning, though. 

  • As we know them, Will and Kate are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    This is a title that Queen Elizabeth gifted Will, which would make Kate the duchess, since she's his wife. This is normally what we hear them being referred to -- when people aren't calling him Prince William, anyway. 

    But we had no idea that "duchess" isn't technically how we should be referring to Kate ... at least, not yet. 

    • Advertisement

  • Kate will officially be the Queen Consort when William is king. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News
    According to what royal expert Marlene Koenig told Business Insider, it would be incorrect to call her the Duchess of Cambridge right now, even though that is what she goes by. She won't officially be a duchess until Will assumes the throne, and she becomes Queen Consort. 

    "If the Queen had not created William a duke, Catherine would be styled as HRH Princess William of Wales," Koneig said.

  • This is because women take on their husbands' titles, but not the other way around. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    William being a duke made Kate one... and William being king will make her a Queen consort. But since it doesn't work both ways, Prince Philip was made the Duke of Edinburgh before he and Elizabeth officially tied the knot -- and titles like that are traditionally offered to men if they want them. 

    It's all a bit confusing, but aren't a lot of things about being royal? 

  • Prince Louis and Prince George will likely never be dukes of Cambridge like their father. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Though obviously anything could happen in the future, when William becomes king, he'll probably merge his dukedom with his new title -- which means it's not something he'd pass down to Prince George or Louis. What will their titles be when their dad is king? That's yet to be determined. 

    But Kate gets to be a queen in title, and that's pretty darn cool. 

  • It'll definitely be interesting to see the way things unfold. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Of course, we don't even want to imagine a future without Elizabeth in it... but when the time does come for Charles (and then William) to step up, it certainly seems like the throne will be in good hands. Knowing Kate, she'll definitely make everyone proud when she does become the Queen Consort. Since her marriage to William, she's been doing an amazing job.

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement