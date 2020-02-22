Royal Insider Says Kate Middleton Is 'Princess Diana Without the Drama'

According to a new report, Kate is similar to Diana ... and then some.

Although this obviously will strike a nerve for many (Diana is, after all, one of the most beloved royals of all time), Showbiz CheatSheet claimed a royal insider said Kate is "Princess Diana without the drama." Whoa!

The source went on to say that Kate has "grown and become comfortable in her royal role," particularly during this time when the royal family has facing its fair share of "upheaval and controversy."

