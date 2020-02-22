Royal Insider Says Kate Middleton Is 'Princess Diana Without the Drama'

Splash News
For better or worse, any woman that Prince William or Prince Harry ever got involved with was bound to be compared to their late mother, Princess Diana -- and obviously both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are no exceptions to the rule. However, instead of pointing out any ways the Duchess of Cambridge has fallen short of William and Harry's mum, a royal insider reportedly just gave Kate the ultimate compliment when comparing her to Lady Di.
-
According to a new report, Kate is similar to Diana ... and then some.
Although this obviously will strike a nerve for many (Diana is, after all, one of the most beloved royals of all time), Showbiz CheatSheet claimed a royal insider said Kate is "Princess Diana without the drama." Whoa!
The source went on to say that Kate has "grown and become comfortable in her royal role," particularly during this time when the royal family has facing its fair share of "upheaval and controversy."
-
This certainly isn't the first time Kate has been compared to Diana.
Back in February, the Duchess of Cambridge seemed to receive an unofficial nickname that was very reminiscent of Diana's, which was, as everyone knows, the "People's Princess."
After Kate embarked on a series of engagements promoting her 5 Big Questions survey, which aimed to spark discussion about the importance of the early childhood years for people's well-being, a number of royal fans began referring to her as the "Children's Princess" on social media. Definitely seems fitting!
-
-
And of course, Kate's style also has been compared to Diana's.
Who could forget the red dress with the white collar Kate wore when presenting tiny Prince Louis to the world? It looked just like the dress Princess Diana wore when she and Prince Charles debuted Prince Harry to royal fans.
And just recently, when the Cambridges visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to thank health care workers on the National Health Service's 72nd birthday, Kate wore a blue dress very similar to one of Diana's old dresses.
-
Then there are the tiaras.
Actually, these tiaras. Any time Kate Middleton steps out for a super fancy event where a tiara is called for, she tends to go with the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, which was given to Princess Diana on her wedding day and soon became a favorite of hers.
The Duchess of Cambridge has worn the piece to countless events, including the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace (more than once).
-
-
We certainly see similarities between Kate and Diana.
Really, they're hard to ignore! In addition to having similar styles, both women exude warmth, compassion, and the ability to genuinely connect with people from all walks of life.
As far as the "drama" aspect goes? Well, it doesn't seem right to speak about Princess Diana on that subject, but we'll definitely say that Kate certainly strikes us as being pretty drama-free.
Share this Story