Prince Charles Issued a Warning to Harry and Meghan Before They Stepped Down

Charles may have told Harry his future was assured ... but that may not go for Meghan, too.

According to a piece that royal expert Tom Bower wrote for The Daily Mail about the upcoming book, Finding Freedom, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Charles warned Harry before his royal exit that it was probably a bad idea for Meghan in particular to walk away if they thought they'd ever want to return.

"Charles had made it clear to Harry that he was very much part of the future for the Royal Family, despite calls for a 'slimmed down monarchy' with fewer senior working Royals," Bower wrote. "For Meghan, however, I fear there is no return."

