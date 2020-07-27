Prince Charles Issued a Warning to Harry and Meghan Before They Stepped Down

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Splash News

It's been months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their official exit from the United Kingdom and royal life, but only now are we finding out more about what may have been happening behind-the-scenes. Apparently, Prince Charles warned Meghan and Harry about what could happen after they walked away ... but as we all know, they didn't exactly heed his advice. 

  • Charles may have told Harry his future was assured ... but that may not go for Meghan, too. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    According to a piece that royal expert Tom Bower wrote for The Daily Mail about the upcoming book, Finding Freedom, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Charles warned Harry before his royal exit that it was probably a bad idea for Meghan in particular to walk away if they thought they'd ever want to return. 

    "Charles had made it clear to Harry that he was very much part of the future for the Royal Family, despite calls for a 'slimmed down monarchy' with fewer senior working Royals," Bower wrote. "For Meghan, however, I fear there is no return."

    • Advertisement

  • That may become a huge issue if LA doesn't end up working out the way they hoped. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    And as Bower sees it, there's a very real chance of that happening, because he seems to think that their move to the US hasn't quite panned out the way they hoped. 

    "Harry and Meghan left Britain supposedly to be free, but I have my doubts," he wrote. "For the truth is that a combination of [the health situation], a new mood of disgust at conspicuous excess, and the air of contention that seems to dog them wherever they go mean they have not yet been the success they hoped in America."

  • For Meghan and Harry to live life the way they want, they will have to make more money. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    "To maintain their lifestyle -- the houses, servants, cars, chauffeurs -- they will need to make millions from their appearances," Bower added. "They need the work. But as one studio executive told The Mail on Sunday yesterday, the Sussexes are just too controversial to employ right now. And what, in any case, do Americans want to hear from Harry aside from stories of his mother -- who remains the subject of compelling interest across the Atlantic."

    That's a little harsh ... but it might be true, since we've heard a lot of rumors that Meghan and Harry may be broke

  • It seems doubtful that Meghan and Harry would want to return to the royal life, though.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    They definitely seemed glad to get away, and they haven't really had the chance to truly live out their lives in LA the way they want to, considering current world events and all. Maybe after things are more normal for them (and everyone else), they'll decide they don't like it -- but they certainly seemed firm in their choice to leave the UK earlier this year. 

  • And if they'd ever change their minds and want to go back, we'd hope they could count on their family.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Even if Harry and Meghan couldn't be welcomed back as senior royals after that tie was cut, they're still part of Charles' family. .. and given the close relationship that he and Harry once had, we can't see him turning his back on his son. 

    We have no idea what the future holds, though -- and hopefully, Meghan and Harry won't have to find out what happens if their dreams don't work out. 

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement