Prince Charles Was 'Crushed' When He Found Out Harry Was Dating Meghan Markle

Back when he confirmed they were dating, it was because Harry shared a statement asking for the vicious stories coming out about her to stop -- and since it was during an official royal tour of the Middle East, Charles was upset with Harry's timing, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their new book, Finding Freedom.

"It was a critical moment that had been in the works for months. A statement from Kensington Palace condemning the Press and, in the same breath, confirming Harry’s new girlfriend would all but eliminate coverage of Prince Charles’s tour of the Gulf," the authors write in the book, via The Daily Mail. "The Palace decided to go ahead with the statement nonetheless, much of which was drafted by Harry himself."