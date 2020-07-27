Prince Charles Was 'Crushed' When He Found Out Harry Was Dating Meghan Markle

There have been a lot of rumors about various members of the royal family not being on Team Meghan Markle, and now, it sounds like we can count Prince Charles among them. Reportedly, Charles was "crushed" by Harry's relationship with Meghan -- especially the way he announced that they were dating to the world. 

  • Charles was not down with the way Harry chose to announce his relationship with Meghan. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Back when he confirmed they were dating, it was because Harry shared a statement asking for the vicious stories coming out about her to stop -- and since it was during an official royal tour of the Middle East, Charles was upset with Harry's timing, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their new book, Finding Freedom

    "It was a critical moment that had been in the works for months. A statement from Kensington Palace condemning the Press and, in the same breath, confirming Harry’s new girlfriend would all but eliminate coverage of Prince Charles’s tour of the Gulf," the authors write in the book, via The Daily Mail.  "The Palace decided to go ahead with the statement nonetheless, much of which was drafted by Harry himself." 

  • This was hard on Charles, because it showed him where Harry's priorities were. 

    Prince Charles
    Splash News

    According to the book, Charles was "disappointed" that the tour he'd spent months putting together had been overshadowed by his son's dating life ... and he was bummed that Harry "had felt the need to prioritize the woman he loved over duty to the greater Royal Family." 

    That definitely makes sense ... but we also understand why Harry would want to defend the woman he was with (who would eventually become his wife) against harassment. 

  • Supposedly, the statement from Harry was also rushed. 

    Prince Harry
    Splash News

    In Finding Freedom, Scobie and Durand write that Harry gave his father and his staff just 20 minutes of notice before he shared the press release about his relationship with Meghan ... and what Charles assumed would happen ended up coming true. 

    All anyone could talk about was the fact that Harry was officially dating an American actress -- and for good reason. It's not like this happens every day in the royal family! 

  • Maybe things would have been different if Harry had shared the press release on a different day.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Who knows? Maybe the feud between Harry and his fam wouldn't be as bad as it is now if the relationship between Meghan and his family had gotten off to a better start -- though, of course, we'd hope that Harry's decision to release the statement when he did wouldn't be something that they'd hold against her, especially now that they're married and have a child. 

  • Maybe some distance apart will help Harry and Charles mend their relationship. 

    Prince Charles
    Splash News

    We know that if they're actually on bad terms, it's gotta be killing them both to be far away from each other physically and not have the close relationship that they once did. 

    Living outside of the UK for awhile might be the best thing Harry could do for his relationship with his family right now, and hopefully, when they're all back together again, all that distance will pay off. 

