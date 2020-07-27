Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Never Bonded Because They Didn't Have 'Much in Common'

Nicole Pomarico
There have been plenty of rumors about a feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but what is their friendship (or lack thereof) really like? According to a source close to the royals, apparently, Kate and Meghan didn't have much in common ... and that's just one of the things that led to their fractured relationship as sister-in-laws.

  • Supposedly, Kate and Meghan didn't get any closer after she and Harry were married.

    In a new book about Meghan and Harry's exit, Finding Freedom, royal experts and journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote that Meghan and Kate didn't know each other that well ... and they also didn't make any effort to become closer. 

    "Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends," they wrote in an excerpt published by The Times. "Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend."

  • Sources said that Kate felt the only thing she and Meghan had in common was that they were both royal. 

    And being that Meghan imagined that Kate might show her the ropes when she joined the fam, she was reportedly bummed that kind of relationship never ended up materializing.

    "Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it," she said. 

    They've always seemed to get along to us, but maybe it was just a surface level kind of friendliness. 

  • Meghan reportedly felt Kate didn't do enough once she and Harry were married and feeling the backlash, though.

    Meghan felt like Kate sending her birthday flowers wasn't what she actually needed from her; she'd rather Kate have her back. 

    "Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press," the book says. 

    Kate supposedly didn't go out of her way to fix the feud between Harry and Will, either -- being "fiercely loyal" to the royal family was more important to her. 

  • The rift between Kate and Meghan may not have been as dramatic as tabloids made it seem, though. 

    In fact, in the book, the authors were even able to debunk the story that Meghan made Kate cry while preparing for her wedding to Harry.

    "There are people, whether they work with the family or are members of the family, that know that a lot of this stuff isn’t true, and aren’t allowed to say anything, like that ridiculous story about Meg and Catherine and the bridesmaids’ dresses," a source says in the book. "That story was ridiculous and so false."

  • Maybe Meghan and Kate will be able to form that friendship they missed out on someday.

    She and Harry may have walked away from royal life (and living in the UK), but family is family -- they'll be a part of Kate's forever. So when they inevitably get tossed back into the same situations again, hopefully, Meghan and Kate will be able to get along, and with some space between them, maybe they can even form some kind of bond despite everything that's happened.

    Our fingers are crossed. They may never be BFFs, but maybe they can find more common ground.

