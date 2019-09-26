New Details Emerge About Princess Beatrice's Wedding & Honeymoon

Splash News
Well, if this isn't nice, we're not sure what is. Despite having to call off the traditional royal wedding that was supposed to take place, sounds like Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi managed to turn their lemons into fancy lemonade nonetheless. New details about Princess Beatrice's wedding -- and honeymoon! -- were just released, and all in all, everything sounds as dreamy as it could have possibly been.
-
Even though photos from outside the ceremony were released recently, we never heard anything about the reception ...
... including whether one took place. Evidently, though, there was!
According to a new report in People, Beatrice and Edo, as the royal family lovingly refers to him, classed it up and had a small gathering after they tied the knot. The "intimate" affair took place outside Royal Lodge, where both of Beatrice's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, live. How nice!
-
Although the wedding had about 20 people present, the reception reportedly had closer to 30.
"A few more people were there than the wedding, but it was still very small and intimate," a royal insider revealed. "It was all outdoors and under a tent with the same matching floral design and theme as the wedding."
People also reported that Prince Andrew, Edo, and Edo's stepbrother, Alby Shale, all gave touching toasts. And the music? Because live music still isn't allowed in the UK, the couple played music from their phones that were connected to speakers.
-
-
And just because the wedding was more low-key than planned, doesn't mean it wasn't a night to remember.
Evidently, Princess Beatrice had special "glamping" pods set up around the grounds, about 100 yards from the church, that allowed people to "party into the night." Solid idea, Beatrice. Solid idea.
Also, given everything that's gone on recently with Beatrice's dad, Prince Andrew, a source close to the princess noted that a scaled-down wedding wound up being better in the end. I think because of everything going on with her dad, this was actually better in many ways," the source explained.
-
Of course no good wedding ends with, you know, the wedding.
-
-
All in all, sounds like a pretty amazing few days for Beatrice.
She may have wound up having the smallest wedding in royal history, but Princess Beatrice certainly seemed to have made her big day, and the days that followed, about as special -- and modern! -- as it gets.
Glamping, iPhone music -- who knows when we'll ever see that again at a royal wedding? Well done, Beatrice. Congrats to you and Edo!
Share this Story