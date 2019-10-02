Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Torpedoed' Chances of Ever Returning to Royal Life

Splash News
Uh, here's hoping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never change their minds and want to resume lives as working royals? According to a new report, Harry and Meghan's new biography (which they reportedly didn't authorize, but was written by friends of theirs) may have done serious damage to their relationships with other members of the royal family -- so much so that the Sussexes may never be able to return to The Firm, even if they want to.
Excerpts from the much-talked about book 'Finding Freedom' were released recently and oooooh. The royal family doesn't look so good.
The full book is released on August 11, but a number of gems were revealed that paint many members of the royal family -- particularly Prince William, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton -- in quite an unflattering light. Again, the book supposedly was written without the consent of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but many people seem suspect about how little they were involved since Omid Scobie, one of the couple's long-time defenders and friends, is one of the authors.
Some of the things the book proclaims?
For one, it says that Prince Harry felt that Prince William was a horrible "snob" for not accepting Meghan into the family right away -- and he was hurt that William reportedly called Meghan "that girl" during a fight between the brothers.
The book also goes on to say that Kate was never very welcoming to Meghan and that she deliberately ignored the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey during what was Harry and Meghan's last engagement as royals.
And now, a byproduct of all the juicy gossip in the book is: What will become of Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family.
Clearly, members of the royal family aren't going to be too happy with the book since, again, it paints them in far from a flattering light, but what if Harry and Meghan eventually want to return to their former royal roles? Where do they go from here? Even if they didn't technically have anything to do with the writing of the book, all of this is out there in the universe now. How awkward!
Royal insiders say that, for all intents and purposes, Harry and Meghan's royal life is ov-ah.
A source told the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan "torpedoed" any chance of carving out a new royal role for themselves -- something they initially said they wanted to do -- with the help of the queen once their "trial period" in the United States comes to an end.
"The door will always be open to them as much-loved members of the family," a royal household source told the outlet. "But it's hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as 'hybrid' royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US."
The whole thing is pretty sad, but tbh, it's hard to see Harry and Meghan ever wanting to return.
The both of them seemed more than a little over it when they made their decision to step down.
That said, the book isn't only doing damage to any potential royal roles for the Sussexes, it's also messing with their personal relationships.
"The review period has not yet been discussed but it doesn't seem if there is any way of going back now," the insider said. "Some very private family matters have now been aired in public, seemingly with their blessing. That will be hurtful."
Ouch.
