Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Torpedoed' Chances of Ever Returning to Royal Life

For one, it says that Prince Harry felt that Prince William was a horrible "snob" for not accepting Meghan into the family right away -- and he was hurt that William reportedly called Meghan "that girl" during a fight between the brothers.

The book also goes on to say that Kate was never very welcoming to Meghan and that she deliberately ignored the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey during what was Harry and Meghan's last engagement as royals.