Meghan Markle Rejected Kate Middleton's Peace Offering Because 'They Weren't Enough'

It's been reported that Kate 'barely acknowledged' Meghan at their last joint appearance together -- the Commonwealth Day service.

And as the story goes, Kate -- intentionally or not -- humiliated her sister-in-law by not making eye contact with her at the Sussexes' last engagement as working royals at Westminster Abbey. The book also claims that, in general, Meghan was "disappointed that she and Kate hadn't bonded over the unique position they shared."

The Cambridges aren't taking the claims lying down, though. They're hitting back with a few anecdotes of their own.