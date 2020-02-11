Meghan Markle Rejected Kate Middleton's Peace Offering Because 'They Weren't Enough'

Splash News
Buckle up, royal fans. It's set to be a bumpy week. Excerpts from the hotly anticipated biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were released recently, and among them, are some seriously salacious bombshells about the Sussexes' relationships with other members of the royal family. And now that said info has been published, sources close to Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming out of the woodwork to defend them. This could get ugly.
It's been reported that Kate 'barely acknowledged' Meghan at their last joint appearance together -- the Commonwealth Day service.
And as the story goes, Kate -- intentionally or not -- humiliated her sister-in-law by not making eye contact with her at the Sussexes' last engagement as working royals at Westminster Abbey. The book also claims that, in general, Meghan was "disappointed that she and Kate hadn't bonded over the unique position they shared."
The Cambridges aren't taking the claims lying down, though. They're hitting back with a few anecdotes of their own.
One insider said Kate's attitude toward Meghan had nothing to do with not liking her.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a royal source said that when Kate appeared to intentionally ignore Meghan at the Commonwealth Day service, it had nothing to do with not liking her; instead it was more about being over the whole situation.
Kate's attitude was born "out of sheer frustration" at how Harry and Meghan handled Megxit -- announcing their decision on Instagram and then launching their new Sussex Royal website. Kate's chilly demeanor came "after the Sussexes had issued that incendiary statement and website," the source said.
Sources close to William and Kate also claim Kate extended an olive branch, but Meghan wasn't having it.
According to a report in the Mirror, Kate sent Meghan a bouquet of flowers as a "peace offering" when reports about their feud reached a fever pitch. However, the Mirror explained that Kate was told in "no uncertain terms [the flowers weren't] enough."
The story goes a little differently in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. Although the book does note that Kate sent Meghan flowers, the writers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, also added: "Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times."
In general, Kate and William aren't having the overall theme of 'Finding Freedom' -- which seems to be that Meghan wasn't welcomed into the royal family.
Insiders told the Mirror that William and Kate had "done all they possibly could" to welcome Meghan into their world. In fact, the source went on to say that the Cambridges "rolled out the red carpet" for the Duchess of Sussex.
"It's just completely wrong to suggest they didn’t talk and plain wrong to say the Cambridges weren't welcoming," the royal source said.
"How can you say they weren't warm or welcoming when they hosted Meghan for Christmas, invited her into their totally private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall and did everything they could to make her feel at home? They personally cooked her favorite vegan food, they couldn't have been more welcoming."
All of this said, there may still be hope.
Despite all the incendiary remarks that have been thrown around between the Cambridges and Sussexes, one source claimed it wasn't all bad -- particularly when it came to the kids.
"Everyone saw Kate and Meghan chatting," a source told the Daily Mail about Meghan and Kate's royal playdate at a polo match last year. "She [Meghan] had the baby and it was really sweet. George went up to Archie and gently stroked his head. Louis was larking around and making Meghan laugh -- it was really positive and happy."
So at least there's that.
