15 Times Royals Were Caught Slippin'

Splash News
Happens to the best of us. Dresses blow up in the air, perfect hairstyles get messed up, lipstick gets on the teeth, food slips onto pristine clothes, little trips and flat-out face plants ... (We could go on and on.) Fortunately, for most people, those little slips aren't caught on camera for all to see. Not so for celebrities -- and even the royal family. It appears they are constantly surrounded by photographers, so it's inevitable that these tiny embarrassments get captured for the world to see. Even so, it really does seem as if they manage to keep their appearances fairly picture perfect for the most part.
That's impressive -- hats off to them! (No pun intended.)
Yeah, hats are a huge thing for the royals, especially the royal women. The custom of wearing hats dates back centuries to when they were a required part of elite etiquette. Even as rules relaxed, the royals still took delight in wearing hats and fascinators of all kinds for somber moments and lighthearted occasions. Some of them are absolutely ridiculous -- which we love! -- but with hats, especially ones perched at the top of the head or a fascinator secured with pins, there is always the danger that a strong gust will send it flying.
Same goes for dresses with full and loose skirts. Though Marilyn Monroe rocked the look in an iconic way, for most of us, a skirt blown up by the wind can be downright mortifying. The royal women are no exception, and pics abound of them trying to keep the world from seeing their knickers.
Then there are just those times we fall, trip, and slip. Over time, a person learns to handle them with grace and just keep moving. Of course, we would expect no less than that from a royal. Here are 15 times the British royal family found themselves floundering.
We see ya, and we still love ya!
-
Living on the Edge1
Fascinators are little more than decorative headpieces, and they are a common sight at any royal occasion. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, loves a cute fascinator, but we can see how it can be hard to handle on a blustery day. Fortunately, this one stayed on her head during a service to bless her marriage to Prince Charles in 2005. That would have been awkward and unfortunate if it had blown away.
-
Royal Headache2
England is known for its rich history and influential culture. It's also known for not having the best weather. That fact plus a firm tradition of fancy hat wearing isn't the best mix, and Camilla knows it. Honestly, this entire slideshow could have been pics of Camilla making sure her headpieces stay with her.
We feel ya, Camilla!
-
-
Taking in the View3
The view from Signal Hill in Newfoundland must have been amazing. Queen Elizabeth was so taken with it during her visit to Canada back in 1997 that it seems she maybe didn't realize that Atlantic Ocean breezes were giving her hemline a run for its money. Then again, it seems she was also busy trying to keep her hat in place.
She only has so many hands!
-
Swept Away4
Meghan Markle's first official engagement with Queen Elizabeth had a ton of sweet moments. The pair seemed to take to each other well. It was a ceremony to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Widnes, England. Widnes was, well, windy. Meghan's loose hairstyle whipped her in face repeatedly during the ceremony.
Hope she had a brush in that cute clutch.
-
-
Oh, Nothing To See Here5
She's obviously been doing this for a long time. Queen Elizabeth was chatting it up with US First Lady Melania Trump during a state visit when a gust blew open her coat and ruffled her dress. Melania worked to keep her hat atop her head. We imagine the Queen saying, "Oh, this is nothing."
-
Don't Label Me6
Oops! Nothing we love more than a brand new dress, and sometimes, wearing it is so exciting that we may forget to remove the label. Is that what happened to Meghan? Perhaps. It's a fabulous dress, but that's kind of an odd place for a label. Maybe she missed it or maybe she was just jet-lagged. (England to Tonga is a 21-hour flight).
-
-
But I'm a Toddler!7
Adorable Lena Tindall was just a year old when she made an appearance at an equestrian event in Gatcombe Park. She was doing great toddling around in the grass before she took a little tumble and fell flat on her face. Fortunately, she'd been running in grass and had a soft toy horse to cushion her fall -- not to mention those chubby toddler cheeks. Little Lena is the daughter of Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter and the Queen's eldest granddaughter.
-
Mom Hair8
Princess Diana rarely had a hair out of place. (It was the '80s, so we're sure there was tons of hairspray involved.) But even her sculpted styles couldn't withstand the strong winds of a Scotland airport. Maybe she had a little bedhead, too. We hope she was able to catch some Zs in preparation for running around after those two during holiday.
-
-
Getting Unstuck9
High heels. They're the picture of elegance until they are confronted with a cobblestone street, a freshly rained-on lawn, or a grate that takes a walker by surprise. Kate Middleton was sauntering during the St. Patrick's Day parade in London in 2013 when her pump got stuck so badly she had to bend over to pull it loose. Fortunately, there was no traffic, and Kate was able to leave with her shoe -- unlike J.Lo in the classic opening scene from The Wedding Planner.
-
Flower Power10
Sometimes, an accident happens out of nowhere. We can be real klutzes, and apparently, so can Her Majesty. What made the Queen suddenly drop this bouquet? We don't know, but we love to see her making a royal effort to keep it from falling to the ground.
(It didn't work.)
-
-
Here Comes the Wind Again11
Aww, Kate. She is so great with children. Any time she attends a charity event, the photos convey a sense of genuine listening and caring. Kate was probably too deep into this conversation to realize her skirt was hiking up a bit in back -- or maybe she just didn't care, because she knows what's important in life.
-
Ski Lift12
OMG, Princess Diana. She was always the picture of effortless elegance, but every now and then, she could really let down her guard and show a bit of a goofy side. It's part of why she was known as the People's Princess. Diana not being able to keep her balance on skis makes us feel better about all those times we face planted in the snow -- and look at Sarah Ferguson come in for the save (while Charles watches).
-
-
Polo Position13
Prince William was participating in a charity polo match in 2005 to benefit earthquake victims. Even veteran polo players have their falls, and this one was a doozy. (Ouch!) Looks like William could have hurt himself badly. He probably knows just the right way to fall to escape serious injury, but it would still make us totally nervous if we were Kate.
-
Too Much Leg14
OK, so this wasn't done for a glamour shot, but we have to say it looks pretty darn fierce. Kate's deep pink dress goes so well with her plum shoes, and her dainty yet bold fascinator tops it all off. Princess Eugenie's wedding day was a windy one -- which we can see from this photo -- but Kate really does make it look quite amazing. It's even letting us see the detail of just how well made this dress is.
Watch out, Marilyn!
-
-
Covering Her Behind15
Princess Eugenie is far less-known than Kate or Meghan, and we imagine she likes it that way. She lives her best life as an art aficionado traveling in completely different circles than the more famous royals. But when she does make an appearance, she always looks super cute -- like she does in this floral dress. Eugenie clearly has the royal hang of dealing with the English wind, though, as she subtly uses her hand to keep her skirt where it belongs.