15 Times Royals Were Caught Slippin'

Image: Splash News



Splash News Happens to the best of us. Dresses blow up in the air, perfect hairstyles get messed up, lipstick gets on the teeth, food slips onto pristine clothes, little trips and flat-out face plants ... (We could go on and on.) Fortunately, for most people, those little slips aren't caught on camera for all to see. Not so for celebrities -- and even the royal family. It appears they are constantly surrounded by photographers, so it's inevitable that these tiny embarrassments get captured for the world to see. Even so, it really does seem as if they manage to keep their appearances fairly picture perfect for the most part. That's impressive -- hats off to them! (No pun intended.)

Yeah, hats are a huge thing for the royals, especially the royal women. The custom of wearing hats dates back centuries to when they were a required part of elite etiquette. Even as rules relaxed, the royals still took delight in wearing hats and fascinators of all kinds for somber moments and lighthearted occasions. Some of them are absolutely ridiculous -- which we love! -- but with hats, especially ones perched at the top of the head or a fascinator secured with pins, there is always the danger that a strong gust will send it flying.

Same goes for dresses with full and loose skirts. Though Marilyn Monroe rocked the look in an iconic way, for most of us, a skirt blown up by the wind can be downright mortifying. The royal women are no exception, and pics abound of them trying to keep the world from seeing their knickers.

Then there are just those times we fall, trip, and slip. Over time, a person learns to handle them with grace and just keep moving. Of course, we would expect no less than that from a royal. Here are 15 times the British royal family found themselves floundering.

We see ya, and we still love ya!