15 Times Kate Middleton Was Accused of Breaking Queen Elizabeth's Royal Fashion 'Rules'

There are a lot of rules that come into play as a royal. Many expectations and protocols and written and unwritten rules that have to be followed any time they're in public. For the British royals, one of the most famous families in the world, there are experts whose whole job is to study and keep track of these rules ... and when they're broken.
The head of the British royals, Queen Elizabeth, follows many rules herself when it comes to how she presents herself on royal duties. The same is true for any of the other senior members of the family – like Kate Middleton. As a working member, she represents the family, and with that responsibility comes all those fashion rules.
There
are a lot to keep track of, and it is inevitable that a rule is going to broken
once in a while. For Kate Middleton, there have been a handful of times that
she's been accused of breaking Queen Elizabeth's royal fashion rules.
Here are 15 times the Duchess of Cambridge allegedly broke one of Queen Elizabeth's precious "rules."
Two Broken Rules in One1
On April 20, 2014, Kate Middleton visited the Taronga Zoo in Sydney. She's was relatively new to the royal family at this time, and during the outing, she broke two rules in one. First, she is wearing a dress that lands above the knees. Typically, the Queen requires all hemlines to be below the knees. Kate Middleton is also wearing wedge shoes, another no-no for the Queen.
Breaking the Same Rule Earlier2
That wasn't the first time Kate Middleton broke the same two rules in terms of shoes and hemline. On July 26, 2012, Kate and Prince William visited Bacon's College. While there, Kate was photographed wearing a checkered dress with a belt, but the hemline hit above her knees. She also decided to wear wedge sandals during that visit as well. Curious if that's a trend with her – to break both at the same time?
Gone With the Wind3
On October 12, 2018, Kate Middleton attended Princess Eugine's wedding to Jack Brooksbank at the St. George Chapel. She wore a gorgeous maroon colored dress, something brighter than she normally wears. However, the issue with this outfit wasn't her color; it was the fact that the wind seemingly took off with her skirt. It's been reported the Queen has weights sewn into her dress hems so hers stays put.
Another High Hem4
During the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's 90th birthday celebrated on June 9, 2016, Kate Middleton decided to go against the hemline rule for dresses and opted for something a little shorter. Kate's dress was a little shorter – hitting just above the knee with an elegant lace down the center. It was a show-stopper, even if it was a touch shorter than what the Queen usually allows.
Bright Blue, But Short5
We totally understand not wanting to stick to the hemline rule. Kate has amazing legs, and sometimes, it's just too hot to wear something longer. While visiting The Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016 in Fairford, England, Kate was photographed with her son, Prince George, wearing a solid blue dress, with a darker blue blazer, nude shoes, and a hemline that showed off her knees.
Oh, She's in Shorts6
When Kate Middleton attended the King's Cup Regatta on August 8, 2019 in Cowes, England, everyone was talking about what Kate was wearing that day. Typically, shorts are only something kids wear – which is why Prince George is always photographed in shorts. When kids turn 8 years old, they trade the shorts for pants. Welp, Kate is way older than 8 years old, which is why this outfit caused a bit of a stir.
Another Windy Day7
It seems Kate forgot to have weights sewn into her dress on another occasion! When the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Calgary Airport on July 7, 2011 in Calgary, Alberta, while speaking to some soldiers, the wind caught her dress and she barely avoided a Marilyn Monroe moment with her skirt. It's exactly why the Queen prefers those weights to be added to the dresses.
Another Double With a Wedge & Skirt8
On April 30, 2011, Kate Middleton woke up the Duchess of Cambridge, having just been married the day before to Prince William. While showing some PDA (hand holding), which is also typically against the Queen's rules, Kate walked across Buckingham Palace wearing wedge shoes, and a skirt that wasn't only a few inches shorter than her knees. (There was some sheerness to the fabric as well.) It's a lot different than people are used to seeing Kate wear because of those strict rules.
Kate Before Duchess9
Now, this breaking of the rule has a little leeway, because Kate wasn't technically a part of the royal family at this time. Still, even just being Prince William's girlfriend, there were a lot of rules she had to follow and every moment was photographed. On June 15, 2005, Kate arrived at Prince William's graduation ceremony at the University of St. Andrews, and she was carrying a large bag. Apparently, the queen prefers women to carry around clutches.
Tried it Again10
Kate Middleton didn't learn the rule of no big bag while she was the girlfriend of Prince William. Years later, when she had become Duchess of Cambridge, Kate arrived to board a plane at the Royal Canadian Air Force at London's Heathrow Airport in London, England on June 30, 2011. Kate, once again, carried a larger than typical handbag with her to complete the look, instead of a smaller clutch bag.
Lady in Red11
There are big protocols for what a person is supposed to wear in the royal family when they're representing the family. That was the case when the Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen and Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall, at the "Spirit of Chartwell" during the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant on June 3, 2012. There, Kate made headlines for her bright red dress choice, while everyone else in attendance chose to go with more subtle and subdued pastel hues.
Wardrobe Mix-up12
When the royal family are on tour, there are many rules that are followed to ensure no one is offending anyone -- but that's what accidentally happened on September 18, 2012, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Solomon Island and Tuvalu. They thought they were wearing traditional garments from the area during the visit, it turns out there was a mix-up, and they weren't. It was such a scandal, the palace put out an official statement addressing the mishap.
Shoulders Above the Rest13
On February 12, 2017, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London England. When Kate walked in, everyone was shocked to see that the Duchess of Cambridge had bared her shoulders. It is typically a no-no for the royal family members to go without having necklines that are modest.
Oops, She Did It Again14
A few months later, on July 19, 2017, Kate did it again! While the Duchess of Cambridge attended the Queen's birthday party at the British Ambassadorial Residence during an official working visit in Berlin, Germany, she stole the show with her beautiful red gown that had an off-the-shoulder neckline. It was a lot bolder than she usually wears, and it was heavily talked about in the media for being so attention-grabbing.
Ascot Dress15
The Royal Ascot is a yearly event in the UK that shows all the royal family members in attendance. It's been described as a mix between what one would expect at the Kentucky Derby and a wedding, and the outfit that someone chooses to wear is heavily scrutinized. When the Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2017 Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017, the white dress Kate wore was scrutinized for being too short and too sheer, and not appropriate.