15 Times Kate Middleton Was Accused of Breaking Queen Elizabeth's Royal Fashion 'Rules'

Image: Splash News



Splash News

There are a lot of rules that come into play as a royal. Many expectations and protocols and written and unwritten rules that have to be followed any time they're in public. For the British royals, one of the most famous families in the world, there are experts whose whole job is to study and keep track of these rules ... and when they're broken.

The head of the British royals, Queen Elizabeth, follows many rules herself when it comes to how she presents herself on royal duties. The same is true for any of the other senior members of the family – like Kate Middleton. As a working member, she represents the family, and with that responsibility comes all those fashion rules.