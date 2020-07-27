Take a Tour Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's $25 Million Barbados Villa

Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates; Splash News
For most of us, a vacation to Barbados is something we have to save up for a few years to be able to afford to do. When -- or if -- we're able to achieve it, we find a resort that has an all-ya-can-eat buffet to help us save money on food, and an all-inclusive option is ideal so we can enjoy as many beverages as we can. That's how regular normal people vacation, though, and it's not exactly the same for celebrities -- let alone member of the royal family.
It's likely no surprise to hear that the accommodations
are far different for people who have a lot of money. People like the
royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't have to save up for any time to be
able to head off to warmer weather. All they have to do is make sure their
security detail can head off with them, and next thing they know, they're headed
to one of the best villas of all time.
One of the vacation spots that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enjoyed in the past is in Barbados. There, they stayed at a villa -- the Cove Spring House, in St. James Barbados -- that is now on the market for a cool $25 million. If someone happens to have that much money just hanging out in the bank, and there's a need for a vacation spot in Barbados, come take a tour with us.
Look at That View1
When we go on vacation, we all hope to have good weather and want to have a picturesque view certainly helps. If we're going to spend a lot of money on a vacation -- or a villa -- it has to be good and this does not disappoint. This villa is going for a cool $25 million, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that this isn't just any regular old villa. It's the size of a mansion, and there's beautiful views during the day and the night.
No wonder Harry and Meg loved it!
It's Luscious2
The grounds on this vacation spot isn't like any other we've seen before. There's so much lawn and trees and incredible landscaping. The house itself has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, so there is plenty of room to host guests -- or just live the best live with all that extra space. It's not known whether Prince Harry and Meghan had people join them on their vacation when they stayed here in 2010, or if they just enjoyed the space and quiet to themselves.
Oh, the Villa Is Big3
There is so much in this villa that is a complete stunner. It's approximately 14,000 square feet of space, which is hard to conceptualize as a normal not famous person who has never walked into a home or vacation spot that big before. There's a lot to this house that, and whoever made the house, paid close attention to the small but gorgeous touches to help drive that multi-million-dollar price tag up.
That Foyer4
Most of us walk into a vacation spot that's very much just like a hotel room. We walk down a bland hallway, open the door, and see a window, bed, a TV, a washroom -- and maybe a desk if we're lucky. This vacation spot isn't like that. Walking into the foyer, it's bigger than a typical vacation home. (Large vaulted ceilings, a chandelier, and marble for days.) If this doesn't immediately impress someone -- we're not sure what would.
A Formal Living Room5
For most of us, a formal living room isn't something we see in a vacation rental, but this isn't an ordinary vacation villa, remember? This room has what looks like marble floors and high ceilings with amazing embellishments. There are two chandeliers and a ceiling fan, with ivory couches, and a lot of space to cuddle in or to host an extravagant party if the guests wanted.
OK, a Balcony View6
If we're going to be going somewhere on vacation, we want to see a view of the water, and this price tag gives a potential buyer some amazing views. (Out of this world, really.) From the balcony, there's a view of the crystal blue water and enough seating for a few couples. The water is framed perfectly with beautiful trees and elegant columns along the side.
It's out of this world.
A Bedroom & an Office7
There's more floor space in this bedroom than some people have in their whole apartment. This is as grand and elegant as a bedroom can be, between the floors of white marble, and the French doors that walk out to a balcony. Chances are this is just the guest bedroom, a smaller room for guests coming to stay. There's more than enough room here to have a comfortable stay here.
Oh, Another Bedroom8
Since there are 10 bedrooms in this villa in Barbados, this is another bedroom option within the house. Again, it's not the master bedroom, but there will not be any complaints from anyone staying here. There is a subtle difference in the color scheme for this bedroom with the navy blues, but the view on this bedroom is another one that's breathtaking.
Bathroom Glitters Gold9
For the majority of homes, bathrooms aren’t anything to get excited about. When it comes to a bathroom at a multi-million dollar home, the bathrooms are an adventure. There are gold pops everywhere, and both oversized bathtubs and showers. We're guessing that robe is not just a typical one, either. This one looks like we could spend our whole vacation wearing and be OK with it. This is just one of 10 bathrooms; there may even be ones more impressive.
Look at all the Light10
There is so much light in this bedroom it looks like its lit from Hollywood. There is a lot of storage space here in place of a walk-in closet, and it's not missed. This has a very modern feel with the navy and white, and there's a lot of room in here for people to make themselves very comfortable. (It's a continuation of the cream and navy colors.) It would be a challenge to feel sad while basking in all of this light.
Is This the Master?11
One of the amazing things about this house is that it's hard to pick out which room is the master, because any of them really could fit that one. It's a very clean look, but all the eyes go to that balcony and the view that is just outside that room. There's not a lot of décor, and that's what makes the pieces that are in the room stand out. It's an elegant touch to be choosy in the decorations, and that minimal look is great in a grand home.
And Oh the View!12
Popping out the balcony of that last bedroom, we get a good view of the yard -- and it's absolutely beautiful. There's so much seating outside to be able to host the most incredible party, or to enjoy the space by ourselves and have our choice of seating. Either way, it's another reason why the villa has the price tag that it does. It's no wonder several other famous faces have been guests, including Elton John, Simon Cowell, and Rihanna.
Time to Eat13
When the home is in Barbados, there's no reason to be stuck eating breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack inside. Nope, there's all this gorgeous seating outside with the table -- or those comfortable wicker seating -- and whoever buys this property will be able to take their pick on where to enjoy fresh fruit and their morning coffee.
Sounds like a dream come true, really.
Pool Time Anyone?14
Of course, this property has a pool, and it's not just a regular pool that we're all used to swimming at. The pool is crescent-shaped and also has a spa and an entertainment terrace there as well. No worrying about fighting for space at the public beach, because there's no reason to venture down there when there's all this private space to enjoy.
Private Terrace & Beach15
A home in Barbados means access to amazing blue waters, and even if swimming isn't something that is on the list of things to do, just imagine relaxing with this view! The comfortable and private chairs overlook the water and with it, all the beautiful fragrances of the area take over the senses. We imagine the guests of this villa spent a lot of time sitting right here.
Private Beach16
The beach is an adventure of relaxation, and there's nothing quite little being able to feel the sun on our skin, and the sand in our toes. Here, at this Barbados villa, guests have their own private access to a private area of beach. The sand looks flawless, and there's enough water access there to play in the shallow end. The lining of the trees makes it just that much more elegant.