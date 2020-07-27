Take a Tour Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's $25 Million Barbados Villa



Wilfords Caribbean and One Caribbean Estates; Splash News For most of us, a vacation to Barbados is something we have to save up for a few years to be able to afford to do. When -- or if -- we're able to achieve it, we find a resort that has an all-ya-can-eat buffet to help us save money on food, and an all-inclusive option is ideal so we can enjoy as many beverages as we can. That's how regular normal people vacation, though, and it's not exactly the same for celebrities -- let alone member of the royal family.

It's likely no surprise to hear that the accommodations are far different for people who have a lot of money. People like the royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't have to save up for any time to be able to head off to warmer weather. All they have to do is make sure their security detail can head off with them, and next thing they know, they're headed to one of the best villas of all time.



One of the vacation spots that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enjoyed in the past is in Barbados. There, they stayed at a villa -- the Cove Spring House, in St. James Barbados -- that is now on the market for a cool $25 million. If someone happens to have that much money just hanging out in the bank, and there's a need for a vacation spot in Barbados, come take a tour with us.