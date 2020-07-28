15 of Kate Middleton's Mom Struggle Confessions That Hit Close to Home

Splash News
Over the past seven years, since Prince George was born, we've seen Kate Middleton and Prince William become parents -- and pretty good ones at that. When it comes to parenting George, Charlotte, and Louis, these two are doing an amazing job, especially Kate. So far, one of the things we love most about watching Kate's motherhood journey is how honest she's been about it. Motherhood is so rewarding, but it's also challenging, and Kate's never been afraid to admit when the struggle gets a bit too real.
Of course, we feel less alone when anyone shares the ways they struggle with parenting, but it hits a little differently when Kate, a member of the royal family, does it. We know she has a lot of help in the form of nannies and her palace staff -- and her husband (duh) -- but that doesn't mean she doesn't face the same challenges many of us do when taking care of our kids, especially when it comes to being a new mom.
It's a universal struggle!
Here are Kate's most relatable motherhood confessions, whether they're about what it was like to become a mom for the first time in the public eye, her mental health, or even how messy her little ones can get. It's comforting to know that even the Duchess of Cambridge isn't a perfect mom, because, in the end, there's no such thing.
And when it comes to how difficult being a mom can be, Kate Middleton is always willing to tell it like it is.
Being a New Mom Is Emotional1
When Kate was on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast earlier this year, she shared that she was nervous to become a mom to Prince George for the first time -- just like anyone would be when they have their first child.
She revealed:
"Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about ... and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important. But equally it was coupled with a new-born baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."
Pregnancy Can Be a Challenge2
On the same podcast, Kate opened up about her hyperemesis gravidarum, and how challenging that has made each of her pregnancies for her -- and for the rest of her family at the same time.
"I got very bad morning sickness, so I'm not the happiest of pregnant people," she said. "Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you -- and I think that's the thing -- being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family."
Her Kids Eat Bugs3
Prince George might be the future King of England, but he's like every other kid out there, and fortunately, Kate is able to laugh at it! At last year's King's Cup regatta, Bear Grylls commented that George had eaten an ant while cheering his parents on... and onlookers reported that Kate laughed upon hearing that.
At least she takes it all in stride!
Prince Louis' Daredevil Ways4
We all know the struggle of keeping track of our kids at the playground... and the momentary heart attack we have when we can't see them right away! Kate admitted that's happened to her before while talking to people at event last year, sharing that Louis is "keeping us on our toes."
"I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide -- I had no idea!" she said at the time.
Dealing With a Messy Kitchen5
While she and her family have been spending more time at home than usual lately, a source close to the royals has said that means Kate baking with the kids almost every day... and of course, that leads to quite a mess. "The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it's all part of the fun -- that's how Kate sees it. They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds," the source said.
Kids Are "Bottomless Pits"6
According to what Kate said on BBC Breakfast recently, her kids are eating her out of house and home... and since George, Charlotte, and Louis seem to be pretty active little ones, it's no surprise that they seem to be running up the grocery bill!
"My children have bottomless pits," Kate Middleton mentioned. "I feel like a constant feeding machine for them."
Louis Struggles With Social Distancing7
The need to practice social distancing can be pretty hard to explain (and enforce) when it comes to toddlers, and Prince Louis is no exception! In fact, as Kate said in the same BBC Breakfast interview, Louis isn't the best at staying six feet away from others.
"Louis doesn’t understand social distancing," Kate said. "He goes out wanting to cuddle anything. Especially babies younger than him."
Dealing With Clingy Kids8
Sometimes, kids go through phases where they become stage five clingers... and royal kids are no exception! Kate has said that Louis loves going everywhere with her, which is just too sweet. "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, 'Me, me, me,'" Kate said to a child she met when she visited a Christmas tree farm in December 2019. "And he wants to come everywhere with me!"
The Struggle of Being a First-Time Mom9