15 Ways Kate Middleton & Prince William Could Capitalize on Megxit

Splash News There's no denying that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the monarchy, it was a big blow to the royal family. They were two core members of the working set of royals, and without them, it's pretty much just Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and the Queen doing all of the public engagements. But things may not be as bad as one would think. There are actually several ways that Kate and Will can capitalize on Megxit. At first, shortly after Meghan and Harry bailed and moved to America, there were rumors that Kate Middleton was feeling overwhelmed. Who could blame her if she had been? She was raising three kids while working overtime to fill the gap left by two other royals.

But soon Kensington Palace released a statement that refuted that notion. It's rare for the royals to actually comment on what's said about them in the press, so it must have bothered Kate enough to want to make a statement. The Palace essentially said that stories about Kate feeling exhausted or trapped were false. We have to admit, she does sort of seem to be thriving these days. She's all over Zoom, going to socially distanced events, and still spending time with her family.

In short, she's doing it all.

Prince William has picked up a lot of slack since Harry's departure as well. Together with Kate, the duo have been a well-oiled machine to keep the monarchy's wheels spinning -- even with Megxit throwing things off kilter. As William and Kate adjust to the new normal, they can take advantage of Harry and Meghan no longer being around in many different ways.