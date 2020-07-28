15 Ways Kate Middleton & Prince William Could Capitalize on Megxit

Splash News
There's no denying that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the monarchy, it was a big blow to the royal family. They were two core members of the working set of royals, and without them, it's pretty much just Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and the Queen doing all of the public engagements. But things may not be as bad as one would think. There are actually several ways that Kate and Will can capitalize on Megxit.
At first, shortly after Meghan and Harry bailed and moved to America, there were rumors that Kate Middleton was feeling overwhelmed. Who could blame her if she had been? She was raising three kids while working overtime to fill the gap left by two other royals.
But soon Kensington Palace released a statement that refuted that notion. It's rare for the royals to actually comment on what's said about them in the press, so it must have bothered Kate enough to want to make a statement. The Palace essentially said that stories about Kate feeling exhausted or trapped were false. We have to admit, she does sort of seem to be thriving these days. She's all over Zoom, going to socially distanced events, and still spending time with her family.
In short, she's doing it all.
Prince William has picked up a lot of slack since Harry's departure as well. Together with Kate, the duo have been a well-oiled machine to keep the monarchy's wheels spinning -- even with Megxit throwing things off kilter. As William and Kate adjust to the new normal, they can take advantage of Harry and Meghan no longer being around in many different ways.
More Leniency1
The monarchy can definitely not afford to lose any more core members, so Will and Kate have a lot more leniency if they don't want to go to a certain event -- or they want to bend a certain protocol. What's the Queen going to tell them? No? And risk losing more working royals? We don't think so. Not that Will and Kate will take advantage in this way, but they could.
William Could Repair His Relationship With Harry2
One of Harry's major stressors in life was being part of the monarchy. He once infamously told Newsweek, "We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people…. Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so." Now that he's free from that world, and has less resentment towards it, maybe he and William can begin to repair their fractured relationship.
Will & Kate Can Focus Their Work Efforts3
Royal commentator Duncan Larcome recently revealed that Megxit may not be all bad news for Will and Kate -- especially with regards to their work efforts. "It is giving William and Kate the space to focus on the job they've got to do. And I think at the moment, they are doing very well," he said. With most of the royal exit drama behind them, the Cambridges can now move on and focus on what's important.
Kate Can Expand Into Meghan's Previous Patronage Area4
Each of the working royals has their own area of expertise, and they tend to focus their charity efforts in that arena. For the brief period of time that Meghan Markle was doing royal work, she focused on gender equality. Now that she's gone, Kate has a chance to expand into that arena. She already has, choosing to visit a women's prison earlier this year to speak to some of the inmates.
And William Can Support Some of Harry's Passions5
A lot of Prince Harry's royal work was focused on the environment, which is also an area that William is passionate about. Now that his brother is no longer a working royal, William can do more philanthropy that Harry might have previously laid claim on. Prince William has already started, recently announcing a multi-million dollar prize for innovators who can help solve some of the biggest environmental issues of today.
It's a Great Excuse to Say No to Things6
No one can deny that William and Kate are far busier now than before, since they're picking up a lot of slack that Harry and Meghan's exit left. So if there's ever anything they don't want to do, they can definitely say no. Everyone is going to understand if they're stretched a little thin and can't attend every function or respond to every request.
They have the best excuse to decline things.
They Can Get the Press on Their Side7
Harry and Meghan left the public eye in part because of negative press attention, so now the press may be on their best behavior to avoid alienating the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well. And if Kate and Will can give the press a little more positive attention, they could get on the media's good side. That will help them in the ling run, because positive press attention is good PR.
They May Be Afforded More Privacy8
Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family was so abrupt and unprecedented, and then they retreated into almost total obscurity. Fans and press alike are desperate to know what they're up to, so almost all their attention is focused on them. Meanwhile, Kate and Will have been pretty much left alone of late, and that privacy and lack of attention has to be great.
