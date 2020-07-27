17 of the Juiciest Takeaways We Learned From 'Royals at War'

Splash News
Ever since their relationship first began in 2017, the gossip surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been real. These two are constantly making headlines, which may not necessarily please the rest of the royal family, and it's only gotten more frequent since they decided to walk away from royal life entirely earlier this year and move to LA instead. And now, there's a new book out about what has reportedly been going on behind the scenes in the palace for the last two years called Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor.
... and it's a page-turner.
The book is written by investigative journalists and royal experts Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, and finally hit stores on June 30, 2020. Now that the book is out, the juicy stories about what Meghan and Harry were doing before they left the palace for good seem to be everywhere, sharing all the gritty details about what led to their choice to split from the rest of the rest of the royals and branch out on their own.
Of course, it's important to remember that none of this came from Harry or Meghan themselves... and none of the actual royals have publicly confirmed or denied the details and stories included in this book. So yes, we should definitely take this gossip with a grain of salt, but at the same time, this could provide some valuable insight into all the drama that was going on behind the palace doors.
Ready for all the good gossip? Here are all the juiciest takeaways from Royals at War. It definitely doesn't paint Harry and Meghan in the best light, but it's super interesting to think about.
-
Meghan Markle Didn't Get Along With Staff1
Before walking away from royal life, Meghan's reportedly "very high standards" caused her to be at odds with palace staff -- especially because of how different it was from working in the entertainment industry, which she was more familiar with. Because of this, her personal staff had a high turnover, and she supposedly didn't want to take advice from those who had been working in the royal environment longer than she had.
-
The Real Reason Meghan & Harry Left2
According to the book, one of the biggest reasons that Meghan and Harry chose to walk away from royal life had a lot to do with the fact that Meghan just didn't fit in. Apparently, she was unwilling to change and adapt to what her new lifestyle required of her, and in the process, she "burned too many bridges" to go back.
-
-
Why Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Skipped Archie's Christening3
Nope, it reportedly wasn't because of a scheduling conflict -- it was actually because, at that point, Elizabeth was so fed up about the situation with Meghan and Harry that she decided to avoid spending more time with them altogether.
"Pointedly, the queen and Prince Philip stayed away," says the book. "They had been generous and understanding at their best. But they simply now felt publicly embarrassed by Meghan's controlling behavior, said a well-placed palace insider."
-
Kate Warned Harry About Meghan4
Supposedly, when Harry and Meghan first started dating, Kate warned him against getting serious with someone whose life had been so different from his -- especially since their relationship was moving so fast. "[Kate] gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate," the book alleges.
-
-
The Feud Could Have Been Avoided5
Kate and William's warnings about Harry's relationship with Meghan came from a place of love, and if Harry had been able to realize that, there's a good chance he would have seen that they just wanted the best for him... and that could have prevented all the bad blood in the first place.
"The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathize and take his brother's concerns in the spirit they were intended," authors Howard and Tillett wrote.
-
Kate & Queen Elizabeth Formed an Alliance6
In the book, the authors also write that Kate and Elizabeth had a pact to help guide Meghan into royal life, and for Kate to act as her teacher, helping her to assimilate into the family. But Meghan didn't like feeling controlled and wasn't interested in taking Kate's advice, so that didn't exactly work out how they planned. It seems to have made relationships in the family much worse.
-
-
Prince William Tried to Intervene7
It wasn't just Kate who voiced her concerns about Harry marrying Meghan. William tried to step in, too, especially when he realized how quickly their relationship was moving. "[William's concerns] came from wondering whether his brother was quite sure he wanted this whirlwind of Californian energy and dynamism taking over his life," the authors wrote.
-
Harry Wanted to Replace Diana8
The book also claims that Harry was so drawn to Meghan because of how similar she was to his late mother, Princess Diana, because he was "subconsciously seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age," and her "confidence, commitment, drive, and ambition" made it impossible for him to resist her.
-
-
The Prince Was Also Extra Protective of Meghan9
Because of what happened to his mother, a source close to the royals told the authors that Harry felt especially protective of Meghan so that he could keep her from meeting a similar fate to Diana's. This may have made him more likely to get angry at his family for saying anything that wasn't supportive of their relationship.
"It's my opinion that Harry feels he couldn't protect his mother, so he's going all out to protect his wife," the insider said. "He is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any."
-
Meghan Shared She Was Pregnant at Eugenie's Wedding10
Though it's hard to say how true it is or not, reportedly, Meghan announced her pregnancy with Archie at Princess Eugenie's wedding reception, stealing her spotlight... and according to Tillett and Howard, it really didn't go over the way she planned.
"Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," they wrote. "This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal -- stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah."
-
-
Meghan's Clash With Staff ... Again11
Another reason Meghan's staff wasn't a big fan of hers? She was very demanding with a "gung-ho attitude," and for her, that meant making requests that were often outside of working hours -- like when she sent her employees text messages at 5 a.m. That didn't create a very happy work environment, and her staff supposedly suffered for it.
-
Meghan Was Smarter Than the Royals12
Though Harry, William, and Kate -- and even Queen Elizabeth -- are obviously all very intelligent people, sources close to the family told the book's authors that they just couldn't compete with how smart Meghan was, and that may have added fuel to the fire when it came to their disagreements. "All their IQs put together would not equal hers," the source said, via Us Weekly.
-
-
Meghan Didn't Like Royal Constraints13
When Meghan Markle first became a working royal, she was supposedly so unhappy with the way palace employees ran things that she insisted on hiring a PR firm of her own choosing (Sunshine Sachs) to work with her instead. According to Express, in the book, the authors write that doing this "shocked" palace staff, and it was impossible for Meghan to ever come back from this move.
-
Meg Was in a Rush14
When Meghan first joined the royal family, she had to decide which organizations she wanted to choose as her patronages, and although she was advised to take her time and be selective, she seemed to rush into picking which charities she wanted to support, which supposedly upset those she worked with, according to Vanity Fair.
-
-
Spending a Ton of Money15
Apparently, Meghan was all about the splurge while she was expecting Archie, dropping thousands of dollars on acupuncture and a babymoon. "[Meghan] had sessions with a celebrity acupuncturist, the parents-to-be had a 12-week course of numerology readings costing $4515 and enjoyed a luxe babymoon which reportedly came with a $59,100 price tag," the authors write in the book, according to News.com.au.
-
The Rest of Meghan's Spending Became the Subject of Gossip16
Howard and Tillett also wrote that Meghan spent over $700,000 on a maternity wardrobe and upset the queen and palace staff with her "reckless spending" on other things while living in the UK, too. "The jewels, the renovation of Frogmore, the allowance for (her mother) Doria, her private trips (with bodyguards) back to the US and Canada -- the lavish extravagance was the gossip of the Palace staff and insiders," the authors added (via News.com.au).
-
-
She & Harry Want to Become a Lifestyle Brand17
A royal source also told Tillett and Howard that Meghan and Harry's endgame is becoming "the world's biggest lifestyle brand."
"If they are allowed to do so, the monarchy as we know it will cease to exist and a new ‘celebritised’ royal family is about to take over," the source said in the book. "They want to have their cake and eat it, too. This is all about money.”