Prince Harry Called Prince William a 'Snob' Over How He Spoke About Meghan Markle

The Times, in the UK, and The Sunday Times are sharing excerpts from the new biography tell-all, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. Co-authored by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant, the royal members didn't have a hand in the project. They were not interviewed, including Prince Harry, Prince William, or Meghan Markle. The book gives "unique access," and the publisher mentions the book was "written with the participation of those closest to the couple."

And they're telling all the secrets and behind-the-scene happenings in the events that led to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving their positions as senior members of the royal family. Including the tension that happened between the prince brothers that people felt around the world.