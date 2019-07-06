Prince Harry Called Prince William a 'Snob' Over How He Spoke About Meghan Markle

Getty / Samir Hussein
For anyone following the royal family, it's clear there's been some strain between the two prince brothers for some time. Prince William and Prince Harry have always been compared to each other. They're both in the spotlight, one on track to become king someday and the other trying to carve out his own life. They've always appeared to have a good relationship with each other. However, there's been some noticeable tension over the past few years – especially since Prince Harry left the family business and moved. Now, more details are coming out about their most contentious time, and it doesn't sound good.
Another excerpt from a tell-all book was published, this section focusing on the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.
The Times, in the UK, and The Sunday Times are sharing excerpts from the new biography tell-all, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. Co-authored by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant, the royal members didn't have a hand in the project. They were not interviewed, including Prince Harry, Prince William, or Meghan Markle. The book gives "unique access," and the publisher mentions the book was "written with the participation of those closest to the couple."
And they're telling all the secrets and behind-the-scene happenings in the events that led to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving their positions as senior members of the royal family. Including the tension that happened between the prince brothers that people felt around the world.
The latest extract published on July 25, 2020, shares details at great length on the falling out between the siblings.
The authors spoke to several sources about the rift that opened between Prince Harry and Prince William, and according to Durand and Scobie, it all started when Harry was still dating Meghan.
"Back when Meghan and Harry were dating, William, having met Meghan only a handful of times, wanted to make sure the American actress had the right intentions. 'After all, these are two brothers that have spent their whole lives with people trying to take advantage of them,' the source said."
From all that, William appeared to be much more cautious than Prince Harry, "as William didn't know a whole lot about Meghan, he wanted to make sure Harry wasn't blindsided by lust," the book continued.
The book also said there were some concerns from staff members, too.
The publication said that "Some members of staff were whispering words of alarm into the Duke of Cambridge's ear," and that's why Prince William decided it may be best to speak directly to his brother.
"'Don't feel you need to rush this,' William told Harry, according to sources. 'Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.'"
It appears that William's phrasing Meghan as "this girl" didn't sit well with Harry.
"Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world. During his 10-year career in the military, outside the royal bubble, he had learnt not to make snap judgments about people based on their accent, education, ethnicity, class or profession," per the excerpt from Finding Freedom.
Add to that the stress Harry had felt his whole life from being the younger brother to the one who will eventually become king – it was too much. "There was a thin line between caring and condescending," Durand and Scobie said in the book. "Just because he went about his life differently from his brother didn't make it wrong."
That talk William had with Harry appeared to be the catalyst for that tension that was hard to ignore.
The book elaborated, "Harry was pissed off... Pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing. Some felt it was an overreaction. But then, this sums them up as people—William, the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can't help but take things far too personally." Another source said, "Harry could see through William's words. He was being a snob."
In the lengthy excerpt, the authors also touched on how the tension between the royal siblings harmed Harry's relationship with his niece and nephews, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family is expected to be released on August 11, 2020.
