18 Times Kate Middleton Looked Like the Happiest Royal

Max Mumby/Getty Images
There seems to be a whole lot of stress that comes with the territory of being a working member of the royal family. There is a whole list of rules and protocols that need to be followed and are very important to the traditions in the family. Those that have grown up in the family – like Prince William and Prince Harry – the traditions and rules are ones they have been following since day one. For others, like Kate Middleton, there is a big learning curve trying to keep track of it.
Kate Middleton has been
an official member of the royal family for nine years, marrying Prince William
on April 29, 2011. The pair now have three children together, and even through
all the strange
hiccups of this year, Kate has managed to parent with grace and continue her
work with her many charities and organizations with a sense of style.
Kate Middleton makes it all look so easy. The Duchess of Cambridge is so well loved, because her heart always seems to be in the right place, and her laugh is completely infectious. She knows when it's time to be serious, and on the other side, isn't afraid to let herself smile and giggle on occasion.
It doesn't matter if Kate Middleton is in a crowd, having a one-on-one conversation, or at a formal event, when she smiles or laughs, it lights up the room. We've rounded up 18 photos where Kate Middleton looked like the happiest royal.
Visiting Fakenham Garden Center1
On June 19, 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge went to visit the Fakenham Garden Center in Norfolk. It was the first time she was able to visit since the worldwide health issue changed her outings into Zoom meetings. The Duchess wanted to see how the center was going since it was an independent business that had been family run since 1984. Kate Middleton was helping garden and clearly isn't afraid to get her hands a little dirty. Her smile, no doubt, brought much-needed joy.
First Kiss as a Duchess2
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married on April 29, 2011, and the event was out of this world amazing. It had every girl's princess fairy tale fantasy come true, and it was easy to see how happy Kate felt on that day. She looked amazing in her dress, and when it came time to make the first kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the joy radiated through every photo.
Commonwealth Day Smile3
Every year, the royals host Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London. The Commonwealth Day Service is a celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, including India, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Pakistan, and more. At the 2020 event, Kate radiated in a red jacket she paired with a red fascinator hat that had a pop of purple. While talking with those in attendance and welcoming them, her smile was infectious.
Time to Play Soccer4
It doesn't matter if the Duchess of Cambridge is in her best formal elegant wear at an event, she's going to let her joy shine through -- and the same is true for when she's dressed down and playing sports. On March 5, 2020, Kate, along with William, were on a visit to Ireland at the GAA club in Galway. She was in pure happiness as she showed off her soccer skills.
A Trip to the Savannah House5
On March 4, 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a residential facility run by social justice charity, Extern, which operates across Ireland. During the visit, Kate was all smiles and seemed to be having the best time ever. She's always great at helping people feel at ease. It's a beautiful part of her charm, and it's near impossible to not feel that way when she's got such a big smile on her face.
Meeting the Parents6
Kate Middleton does a lot to try and better the lives of children. As a mom herself, it is likely a calling to help where she can, and that's what she does. On this trip to Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Ireland, she's not letting the cold get her down. Although she's not standing out in some incredible gown -- instead wearing a pretty generic winter coat -- her smile is front and center.
Another Shot From Inside7
Kate Middleton didn't just leave the happy smiles for outside the event; she brought the shine inside as well. She paid a visit to the farms to help bring awareness to its cause and to check in on the work done at the Ark Open Farm, which focuses on the early years for kids. At the event, Kate looked like she was having a wonderful time, and all the photographs featured her sparkle because of it.
All Smiles8
On January 28, 2020, Kate Middleton visited a national portrait gallery workshop at the Evelina London Children's Hospital. While there, Kate wore a beautiful dress fitting for the occasion -- and, of course, the Duchess was all smiles while talking to other guests at the event. It's endearing to see how happy she is, and it really can light up an entire room. Hard to feel anything but joy when we see her with the bright smile.
Time to Play Cricket9
Just like she played soccer and had the time of her life, the same seems to be true for the game of cricket, too. Both Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a cricket showcase at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on October 17, 2019. There, Kate joined in a match with children, and she seriously looked like she was having the best time in the whole world.
A Game of Cups10
On October 2019, Kate Middleton and Prince William went to visit Pakistan, and while there, she sat down and played what looks like a game of cups – where a marble is hidden under one of three cups and moved around with the person playing guessing which cup the marble is under. We're not sure if that's exactly what's being played, but it's very clear that Kate's smile is lighting up the event.
Go Sports!11
The Duchess of Cambridge was with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, on August 8, 2020 where they were in attendance at the King's Cup Regatta. (They helped raise funds for charity on the Isle of Wight.) Will and Kate went head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats, and it was clear that Kate was in it to win it, having the best time doing it.
Thrilled in Red12
Kate Middleton looks stunning in every color, but there's something about a bright red that brings out her smile even more. On May 8, 2019, Kate visited North Wales at the Caernarfon Coastguard and Rescue Helicopter Base, and while it's not clear what the group as talking about in this photo, Kate stands out with her beautiful and happy smile.
She was clearly having a good time.
Jubilee & Smile13
Oftentimes, when the Queen is involved in an event, there are a whole lot of strict rules to follow -- and that's what makes this smile by Kate Middleton stand out so much. While attending the Jubilee Celebrations on June 13, 2012 in Nottingham with her family, Kate appears to be having the best time, while Queen Elizabeth stands between her and Prince William waving to the crowd.
Another Day for Sports14
There seems to be a great trend with Kate: She completely lights up when she gets the opportunity to play sports. It's certainly a lot more flexible in terms of those royal rules, and she gets to wear comfortable shoes (and pants) -- which is enough to smile about on its own. In this photo, taken on January 29, 2018, Kate and Prince William are trying their hands at playing ice hockey in Stockholm.
Pretzel Time15
The only thing better than getting to eat a warm soft pretzel is being able to make it from scratch first. On July 25, 2017, Kate and Prince William visited a local market in Heidelberg, Germany. While there, Kate was definitely the happiest royal as she made pretzels and other treats that she was able to give to Prince George and Princess Charlotte to enjoy. We would be smiling, too, if we got to eat one of these.
Tea Party Giggles16
There is no doubt Kate Middleton was living her best life on May 13, 2017, when she hosted a tea party on the grounds of Buckingham Palace. The party was to honor the kids who died while serving in the armed forces, but there weren't only difficult conversations being had. Kate's laugh and smile are adorable, and she's unable to hold in the giggles -- more so than her husband and brother-in-law.
Royal Ascot17
Every part of this photo of Kate Middleton -- taken on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England -- is 100 percent pure joy. We can almost hear her giggle through the photo, and it's so clear that she is having a really fun time. She's not afraid to be herself, and as Kate gets more comfortable in her role as a senior member of the royal family, her popularity grows, too.
Her joy really is infectious.
Kate the DJ?18
Kate Middleton isn't afraid to try anything new, and that's what makes her so exciting to watch -- and why she's so easy to fall in love with. She always approaches things with a big smile ... even if she's trying her hand at using turntables and pretending to be a DJ. On April 23, 2014, at The Northern Sound System in Adelaide, Australia, she is all smiles as she gives it a try.