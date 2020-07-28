18 Times Kate Middleton Looked Like the Happiest Royal

Image: Max Mumby/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Getty Images There seems to be a whole lot of stress that comes with the territory of being a working member of the royal family. There is a whole list of rules and protocols that need to be followed and are very important to the traditions in the family. Those that have grown up in the family – like Prince William and Prince Harry – the traditions and rules are ones they have been following since day one. For others, like Kate Middleton, there is a big learning curve trying to keep track of it.

Kate Middleton has been an official member of the royal family for nine years, marrying Prince William on April 29, 2011. The pair now have three children together, and even through all the strange hiccups of this year, Kate has managed to parent with grace and continue her work with her many charities and organizations with a sense of style.



Kate Middleton makes it all look so easy. The Duchess of Cambridge is so well loved, because her heart always seems to be in the right place, and her laugh is completely infectious. She knows when it's time to be serious, and on the other side, isn't afraid to let herself smile and giggle on occasion.

It doesn't matter if Kate Middleton is in a crowd, having a one-on-one conversation, or at a formal event, when she smiles or laughs, it lights up the room. We've rounded up 18 photos where Kate Middleton looked like the happiest royal.