20 Times Being a Royal Took a Toll on Kate Middleton

Splash News Being a princess sounds great in theory. There's no worrying about money, the clothes are fantastic (tiaras!), the houses are palaces, and the only work to do is charity work that makes the world a better place. But that's not all there is to being in the monarchy. There are a lot of pressures that come with being royal, and Kate Middleton knows that better than most. Famous women in any kind of field are usually subjected to far more criticism than their male peers, and the same is true for the Duchess of Cambridge. She often has to deal with extremely ridiculous rules and expectations and sexist press coverage that her husband just doesn't come up against in the same way.

There's also the fact that Kate was not born into this wild world of royalty. Michael and Carole Middleton likely had no idea this would be their daughter's future when they were raising her as the regular kid she was back then. A lot has changed since then, and now Kate's on track to eventually become Queen of England alongside King William. (That's intense.)

And for every diamond tiara she wears or designer dress made custom for her -- or fancy private plane she takes -- there are also drawbacks to being in the position she's in. Not that she ever really shows that. There have been some photos over the years that indicate she may be stressed underneath her smile, but for the most part, Kate makes being a royal look easy -- and that's probably part of why people can be so hard on her. They don't see how stressful being a royal really is, so here are 20 times it was all a bit overwhelming for Kate.

Maybe her haters can back off a bit.