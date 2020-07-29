20 Times Being a Royal Took a Toll on Kate Middleton

Splash News
Being a princess sounds great in theory. There's no worrying about money, the clothes are fantastic (tiaras!), the houses are palaces, and the only work to do is charity work that makes the world a better place. But that's not all there is to being in the monarchy. There are a lot of pressures that come with being royal, and Kate Middleton knows that better than most.
Famous women in any kind of field are usually subjected to far more criticism than their male peers, and the same is true for the Duchess of Cambridge. She often has to deal with extremely ridiculous rules and expectations and sexist press coverage that her husband just doesn't come up against in the same way.
There's also the fact that Kate was not born into this wild world of royalty. Michael and Carole Middleton likely had no idea this would be their daughter's future when they were raising her as the regular kid she was back then. A lot has changed since then, and now Kate's on track to eventually become Queen of England alongside King William. (That's intense.)
And for every diamond tiara she wears or designer dress made custom for her -- or fancy private plane she takes -- there are also drawbacks to being in the position she's in. Not that she ever really shows that. There have been some photos over the years that indicate she may be stressed underneath her smile, but for the most part, Kate makes being a royal look easy -- and that's probably part of why people can be so hard on her. They don't see how stressful being a royal really is, so here are 20 times it was all a bit overwhelming for Kate.
Maybe her haters can back off a bit.
Giving Up a Real Career1
Going from a commoner to a royal meant that Kate had to give a lot of her regular life up. Among the things she sacrificed: having a normal career. She's now a working royal, devoting her life to philanthropy and official events. The princess went to college for a degree in art history, but she never got the chance to turn that into a profession -- and while she may not regret that, it's definitely a sacrifice.
Safety Issues2
Being married to the second-in-line to the throne puts a big target on Kate's back. Her security and safety are a very real issue whenever she steps out into the public, or even when she's at her own home. We feel bad that she can't really ever have complete peace of mind for herself or her family -- just because she fell in love with a prince.
Post-Birth Photos3
Earlier this year, Kate appeared on a podcast where she talked about how stressful it was to go from giving birth to Prince George, to having to put on heels, a dress, and makeup and pose for the world on the hospital steps. "[It was] slightly terrifying," she admitted. "I'm not going to lie." However she felt inside, though, it didn't show when it came time to take those iconic pictures.
Having Her Kids in the Public Eye4
Parents are rightfully very protective of their children, and the same goes for Kate. She has the added stress of being a royal, which means that she has to raise her children in the public eye -- and that public isn't always kind. After a radio DJ made a joke about Princess Charlotte shaking hands with her school teacher, Kate called him out on it.
That mama bear energy is strong.
Shamed For Having More Children5
People love to give moms unwanted advice, and the Duchess of Cambridge gets that all the time. One absolutely ridiculous thing she was told by the children's organization Having Kids was that she shouldn't have any more children, because she was negatively impacting the planet. In a letter to Kate, the organization wrote that because the royal family is influential, her having.a large family could encourage others to do the same -- which, apparently, "raises compelling issues of sustainability and equity."
Um, how about let's leave Kate's family planning decisions to her and William.
Paparazzi Won't Leave Her Alone6
Kate Middleton gets photographed pretty much everywhere she goes, even when she thinks she's going somewhere private. Early on in the princess' marriage, she was sunbathing topless at a private beach house in France. The French paparazzi captured photos and sold them to a publication. Will and Kate later sued and won, but it's sad that she had to deal with that at all.
Being Compared to Princess Diana7
From the moment Kate entered William's life, the press began to compare her to Princess Diana in everything from the similar outfits they wore to their charity work. Although Princess Diana was a lovely person, that's a lot of pressure for Kate to be constantly measured against the Queen of Hearts -- as they called Princess Di.
... And Meghan Markle8
When Meghan Markle came into the picture, she was a new woman against which the press could measure Kate. Reportedly, Kate was intimidated by Meghan and afraid of the comparisons, because she saw Meghan as a glamorous, popular TV star. It's always a shame to see women pitted against each other instead of just allowing them both to shine in their separate ways.
Working Mom Guilt9
Just like most working mothers, the princess suffers from mom guilt. On that podcast earlier this year, she explained that she wants to be the most hands-on mom she can be, but that she also has responsibilities as a working royal. Achieving both of those things can be a struggle, and while Kate is certainly better off than many working moms -- because she has resources, like nannies -- it's reassuring to hear that she doesn't have it all together either.
Her Appearance Is Constantly Under Scrutiny10
The Duchess of Cambridge has been picked apart for virtually every aspect of her appearance, simply by virtue of being a royal in the public eye. She's been accused of being too skinny, shamed for having gray hairs, not painting her toenails, and so, so much more. This is a specific issue that female royals seem to have to deal with, because the press never seem to focus as much on William's appearance aside from commenting on his hairline.
When Harry & William Started Fighting11
Prince William's ongoing feud with Prince Harry is reportedly weighing heavy on Kate, according to Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl. "To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly,” Nicholl said a source told her. "She, Harry, and William were once such a happy trio. She thinks what has happened is all very sad."
-
Stress at Archie's Christening12
Some of that tension seemed to leak over into the photoshoot for baby Archie's christening. Fans and body language experts alike noted that both William and Kate seem stiff, like maybe there was some drama behind the scenes -- or maybe because the photos had a baby in them, and babies almost never sit still. This was probably one of hundreds of attempts snapped that day.
Anyone would look stiff at that point.
That Uncomfortable Family Reunion13
Another tense moment between the Sussexes and the Cambridges came during the Commonwealth Day event, which also happened to be Harry and Meghan's final official royal appearance. The reunion between the foursome looked extremely awkward, with Kate and Will hardly even acknowledging Harry and Meghan, and vice versa.
Megxit14
If Kate's royal life was stressful before Meghan and Harry left the monarchy, one can only imagine what it's like now. William, Kate, Camilla, and Charles are really the only official working royals at this point. Kate is going to have to pick up so much of Meghan's slack, and there have been reports that she's extremely overwhelmed.
The Pressure of Being Queen Some Day15
Imagine going from a commoner to the future Queen ... that's what's happening to Kate. And going from a relatively new royal -- compared to Will, who was raised in the royal family -- to one day having to be the Queen of the UK is a lot of pressure. We know she'll do an amazing job in the role, but we wouldn't be surprised if it was hanging over her head a bit.
Raising the Future King16
Prince George is no ordinary child. One day he'll take over as King of England, and he's reportedly already being trained for the role. Along with William, it's Kate's responsibility to make sure that George has a normal childhood, but that he is also prepared for his eventual royal duties. The Cambridges seem to have struck a good balance so far.