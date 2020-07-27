A Look Back at What Ignited Derick Dillard's Feud With Jim Bob Duggar



jillmdillard/Instagram The Duggars might be a relatively low-key family when it comes to drama (Counting On is mostly about weddings, new babies, and family togetherness), but behind-the-scenes, there's a lot going on -- especially when it comes to Jim Bob Duggar and who we assume is probably his least favorite son-in-law, Derick Dillard. Over the past couple of years, Jill Duggar's husband has made it no secret that he isn't the biggest fan of her dad, and now, he's at the point where he's sharing what he really thinks without holding back.

The feud between Derick and Jim Bob has been going on for a while now, and it only seems to be getting worse with time. But being that they were once friends -- even before Derick and Jill began courting years ago -- where did it all go wrong? With everything that's happened since this couple got married, it's hard to pin point exactly where the bad blood started, but thankfully, Derick's been willing to share plenty of information that helps us piece it all together.

Wondering where the fight really began, and what fractured this side of the family so irreparably? Here's everything we know about the way Derick's feud with Jim Bob started and why -- and what's happened since then.

There's probably zero chance these two will ever be able to repair their relationship, and lately, it seems even less likely that Jill and her family will ever be able to truly spend real time together in the same place. It's heartbreaking, but at the same time, it just might be for the best.