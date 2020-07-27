A Look Back at What Ignited Derick Dillard's Feud With Jim Bob Duggar

The Duggars might be a relatively low-key family when it comes to drama (Counting On is mostly about weddings, new babies, and family togetherness), but behind-the-scenes, there's a lot going on -- especially when it comes to Jim Bob Duggar and who we assume is probably his least favorite son-in-law, Derick Dillard. Over the past couple of years, Jill Duggar's husband has made it no secret that he isn't the biggest fan of her dad, and now, he's at the point where he's sharing what he really thinks without holding back.
The feud between Derick and Jim Bob has been going on for a while now, and it only seems to be getting worse with time. But being that they were once friends -- even before Derick and Jill began courting years ago -- where did it all go wrong? With everything that's happened since this couple got married, it's hard to pin point exactly where the bad blood started, but thankfully, Derick's been willing to share plenty of information that helps us piece it all together.
Wondering where the fight really began, and what fractured this side of the family so irreparably? Here's everything we know about the way Derick's feud with Jim Bob started and why -- and what's happened since then.
There's probably zero chance these two will ever be able to repair their relationship, and lately, it seems even less likely that Jill and her family will ever be able to truly spend real time together in the same place. It's heartbreaking, but at the same time, it just might be for the best.
Introduced by Jim Bob1
Although Derick and Jim Bob Duggar don't get along these days, ironically enough, it's because of the Duggar family patriarch that Derick and Jill ever met. Those who watched 19 Kids & Counting already know that Jim Bob was Derick's mentor at first. Derick and Jill began a long distance relationship, which led to Jim Bob and Jill taking a trip to where he was living (in Kathmandu at the time) to meet and begin their courtship.
Becoming a Regular2
Once Jill and Derick were courting, he became a regular on 19 Kids & Counting. After they were married, and the show became Counting On, Derick was a normal fixture there, too. But it wouldn't be long after that when the trouble would begin brewing -- not just for Derick's future with TLC, but for his relationship with his in-laws as well.
Controlled by Jim Bob3
Fans didn't know it at the time, but as Derick has since explained, Jim Bob controlling the show from behind-the-scenes is what ended up leading to the massive feud happening as we know it today. Though TLC eventually severed ties with Derick after he made transphobic comments towards I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings in 2017, according to his comments on a post on the TLC Instagram, he'd actually been trying to make a break for it beforehand without much success.
Jim Bob Withheld Money4
One of the things going wrong during Jill and Derick's Counting On days? If Derick's telling the truth, it's the fact that they weren't getting paid -- and apparently, neither were any of the other Duggar kids. Last fall, Derick revealed while talking to a fan on Twitter that while Jim Bob was being paid for Counting On, none of that money ever made it to any of his other family members.
Derick Has His Own Voice5
While Derick was going off about the way Jim Bob handled money from the show, he also took t