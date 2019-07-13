Meghan Markle Wanted To 'Do Whatever It Takes' To Stay in the Royal Family

Getty Images / Rosa Woods
The long-awaited tell-all book written about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, is almost out. The first excerpt of the book, written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant, was released in the UK edition of The Times, and it promises to tell the "true" story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the events that led to their royal exit.
-
For a long time, critics have been blaming Megan Markle as the person pushing to distance, but that doesn't sound like the full story.
For the tell-all book, the authors make it clear that the Duke and Duchess "were not interviewed and did not contribute" to the book. A spokesperson told ELLE the story gives "unique access" and the publisher mentions that the book was "written with the participation of those closest to the couple."
When the couple announced on Instagram in January 2020, their intentions to step back as senior working members of the royal family, it rocked the world. People automatically placed the blame on Meghan and pointed fingers at her being the driving force behind this huge decision.
-
But an expert from the upcoming book hints that may not be entirely how it all went down.
In the first excerpt, it paints the picture of how much the Duchess of Sussex did to try and fit in with the royal family. The lengths she took to be accepted by the other members and the public – and how it was really Harry's decision and that he was the driving force to leave the institution.
According to ELLE, the authors say that Harry and Meghan couldn't understand "why so few inside the palace were looking out for their interests," saying they were really popular, which should have afforded them some more respect in that regard.
"While they both respected the hierarchy of the institution, it was difficult when they wanted to focus on a project and were told that a more senior ranking family member, be it Prince William or Prince Charles, had an initiative or tour being announced at the same time—so they would just have to wait," the book said, according to the excerpt.
-
-
According to the sources the book authors spoke to, the royal couple didn't feel respected.
It sounds like it was difficult for Meghan and Harry to trust anyone inside working with them, and that took its toll. The book says that they felt patronized by both staff and family, and even when they brought up their issues to try and solve them, nothing changed.
And that's what brought the couple to their decision to leave the royal family. It "was a direct result of their growing impatience," the authors wrote. "If other members of the family and those working with the households had taken their requests more seriously, it wouldn't have reached that point."
-
However, it wasn't only the couple's decision to leave the family that ruffled feathers – it was also how they went about doing it.
The royal family was blindsided by the Instagram post and the Sussex website that went up at the same time, which outlined their decision. Apparently, no internal discussions were happening before it all went public. A source close to the couple said they were forced to announce in that way – keeping everyone in the dark, including their own staff. In doing their announcement this way, it "created a lot of ill will in the household and especially in the family."
The Queen and Prince Philip were reportedly "devastated" by the announcement and how it all went down. And some family members and members of the court blamed Meghan for the decision and for all the turmoil it caused in going public.
-
-
But the book makes it sound like Harry was the one really behind the decision.
Meghan and Harry made the decision together, it was joint in that they supported each other, but Harry had long wanted to remove himself from the public eye.
"Fundamentally, Harry wanted out," an anonymous source who was close to the couple told the book authors. "Deep down, he was always struggling within that world. She's [Meghan] opened the door for him on that."
The truth of the situation, according to sources the authors spoke to, Meghan was upset that all her efforts to fit into the royal family and lifestyle didn't work. Telling a friend in March, " I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It's very sad."
Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family is expected to be released on August 11, 2020.
Share this Story