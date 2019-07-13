Meghan Markle Wanted To 'Do Whatever It Takes' To Stay in the Royal Family

But an expert from the upcoming book hints that may not be entirely how it all went down.

In the first excerpt, it paints the picture of how much the Duchess of Sussex did to try and fit in with the royal family. The lengths she took to be accepted by the other members and the public – and how it was really Harry's decision and that he was the driving force to leave the institution.

According to ELLE, the authors say that Harry and Meghan couldn't understand "why so few inside the palace were looking out for their interests," saying they were really popular, which should have afforded them some more respect in that regard.

"While they both respected the hierarchy of the institution, it was difficult when they wanted to focus on a project and were told that a more senior ranking family member, be it Prince William or Prince Charles, had an initiative or tour being announced at the same time—so they would just have to wait," the book said, according to the excerpt.