13 Things That Could Disqualify a Royal From Taking the Throne

Splash News The royal succession line has basically been planned out for the next dozen decades already, with every member of the royal family landing somewhere on the list. However, being royal doesn't automatically mean that person can one day take the throne if enough people ahead of them die. There are several rules that those in succession must adhere to, and several things that could disqualify a royal from the throne. Because there is the off chance that some people may not fit all the requirements, that's why the succession list exists in the first place. That way, if someone is disqualified, we know exactly who comes after them.

Imagine the chaos there would have been when King Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 if there hadn't been plans for who the crown to then go to. In this case, the one behind him on the line of succession was his brother, George VI, the Queen's father.

When she was growing up as a young princess, Queen Elizabeth never expected that she would one day be the reigning monarch, because it was expected that Edward's children and grandchildren would carry the succession line far away from Elizabeth. But Edward upended everything when he abdicated, because he had no child to be the heir. The title then passed to his brother, George. Then the Queen's dad died when she was very young, and she wound up taking over as the UK's ruler when she was just 27.

She's been in power ever since, but one day, her crown will pass to the next in line. Right now that's her son Prince Charles, but only if he sticks to all these rules.