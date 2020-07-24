Prince Harry & Meghan Markle File Another Lawsuit -- This Time About Archie



Add another lawsuit to the list for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- and somehow, their latest battle is even more personal for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan have filed a privacy lawsuit, claiming that paparazzi have unlawfully taken photos of their son, Archie, while their family is at home in Los Angeles.

Nope, that's not OK ... and it's good that they're fighting back.