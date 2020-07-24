Prince Harry & Meghan Markle File Another Lawsuit -- This Time About Archie

Splash News
Add another lawsuit to the list for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- and somehow, their latest battle is even more personal for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan have filed a privacy lawsuit, claiming that paparazzi have unlawfully taken photos of their son, Archie, while their family is at home in Los Angeles.
Nope, that's not OK ... and it's good that they're fighting back.
Harry and Meghan say a photographer took pictures of Archie while he was playing in their yard.
Somehow, Meghan and Harry found out that photos of Archie had been shopped around.
Meghan and Harry want to know who's responsible.
This lawsuit is in addition to the one Meghan and Harry filed against the Daily Mail.
Here's hoping they can get this one settled ASAP.
