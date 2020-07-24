Prince Harry & Meghan Markle File Another Lawsuit -- This Time About Archie

Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Add another lawsuit to the list for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- and somehow, their latest battle is even more personal for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan have filed a privacy lawsuit, claiming that paparazzi have unlawfully taken photos of their son, Archie, while their family is at home in Los Angeles. 

Nope, that's not OK ... and it's good that they're fighting back.

  • Harry and Meghan say a photographer took pictures of Archie while he was playing in their yard.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    According to Entertainment Tonight, Harry and Meghan said in court documents that not only has their privacy been violated by the photographs of Archie, but they've also been dealing with drones flying over their property to get even more pictures of them while they're at home. 

    "Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right," says their lawyer, Michael J. Kump. 

  • Somehow, Meghan and Harry found out that photos of Archie had been shopped around. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
    What's worse is that whoever is attempting to sell the photos has claimed they were taken while the family was out in public in Malibu, but there's one problem: Harry and Meghan say that they haven't taken Archie in public at all since they moved to California, and they know for a fact that these photos were taken while they were at home. 

    That's pretty scary. We don't blame them for wanting to take action! 

  • Meghan and Harry want to know who's responsible. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    In the suit, ET reports that Meghan and Harry are not only asking for damages and attorney's fees to cover the cost of them having to sue in the first place, but also to find out exactly who is behind these images, since they don't know the actual identity of the person who took them and is trying to sell them. 

    They also want the responsible party to turn all the photos over to them so they can't be sold. 

  • This lawsuit is in addition to the one Meghan and Harry filed against the Daily Mail. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    That particular tabloid lawsuit is still ongoing, with Harry and Meghan seeking justice after a private letter that Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, was published by the outlet ... especially because everything that's been reported about her has caused her significant emotional distress. 

    It's too soon to tell how that will turn out, but needless to say, Harry and Meghan will probably be seeing a lot of the inside of a courtroom in the second half of this year.

  • Here's hoping they can get this one settled ASAP. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    It's one thing for Meghan and Harry to have to battle paparazzi, but quite another for them to worry about Archie and his privacy, too. They obviously left the UK and royal life for a reason, and they deserve to feel safe, especially when they're just hanging out in their own home with their kid.

    Fingers crossed for a swift resolution for the couple. 

