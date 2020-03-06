Royal Fans Have a Chance to Be Prince William & Kate Middleton's Next-Door Neighbor

Splash News
Let's all be honest here for a sec. It would be pretty dang fantastic to be neighbors with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Even if you're not a royal fan, who wouldn't secretly enjoy being privy to a bit of royal gossip now and then? Turns out, this is much more feasible than one would expect. A property right near the Cambridges' country home, Anmer Hall, is currently looking for a resident -- and it's surprisingly affordable.
According to a new report, not one, but two houses are available to rent near William and Kate's Norfolk country home.
The Sun (via Marie Claire) revealed that two homes next door -- not a few house down! -- to Prince William and Kate Middleton are available to rent right now.
How far will the residents actually be from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, you ask? Oh, you know, just 13 feet. Thirteen feet from the Cambridges, people! You could hear the squeals of Prince George and Princess Charlotte from the garden!
Wondering what the amenities are?
We know what you want to know now: How much will this set you back?
Actually, not a lot!
The two-bedroom place is going for £725 (about $900) a month, while the larger property is listed for £875 (about $1100). All in all, not that bad -- particularly since the description also notes that the homes are situated "opposite the tree-lined gated drive" to Anmer Hall. While, sure, the trees would block any view, it would be pretty cool to live that close to the Cambridges.
There are a few caveats, though ...
Non-residents of the United Kingdom need not apply, as people who "live and work locally" will be given priority on the residences. Also, the homes can't be rented out as vacation homes since, according to the website, "Sandringham’s housing policy is to let properties as a primary residence."
Oh, and one more thing: The Sandringham Estate has a "strict no cats policy." Who knew?!
It's highly unlikely anyone will have a hard time renting these places out.
Not only is there the potential for a harried Kate to come over in bathrobe during one of her midnight birthday cake baking fits in search of an egg, the places look really nice to boot. Guess that's why Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth all spend so much time there.
Those royals -- they may be on to something with how they live.
