The Duggar Kids Just Ruthlessly Shaded Jim Bob -- Except for One

We've known about Jill Duggar's feud with her father, Jim Bob Duggar, for a while, but what about her siblings? Now, we have a hint that they might not be too happy with their dad, either. Recently, it seems like the Duggar kids shaded Jim Bob on social media, technically without saying anything at all. Is it just us, or is the drama about to get real in this fam?
Last week, the Duggars celebrated Jim Bob turning 55.
"We have had a wonderful day celebrating this amazing husband, dad, and grandpa!! Happy birthday to the love of my life, Jim Bob! You are my best friend. I love laughing with you, praying with you, and doing life with you!!" Michelle wrote in a post on the official Duggar family Instagram account to mark the occasion.
However, it seems like this may have been where most of the birthday wishes ended.
It appears only one of Jim Bob's kids commented on the post.
As The Cheat Sheet pointed out, Joy-Anna Duggar was the only member of the family to comment on the post, writing, "Y'all are so cute!! Happy birthday, Daddy! Love you very much!!"
Even though they didn't comment, however, few of the kids did like the post, including Jana; the account that Josiah and his wife, Lauren, share; and Jinger, and her husband, Jeremy. But others definitely didn't interact with the post, which is very interesting.
Unsurprisingly, Jill and Derick didn't offer up any birthday love.
Instead, it seems like Jill's been busy enjoying her own life, separate from her family. She's been hanging out with friends, cooking in the kitchen with her kiddos, and wearing clothing she wasn't allowed to own when she still lived with her parents.
Her dad's birthday? Well, it seems like it couldn't be any further for her mind ... not that we blame her.
Jim Bob's been looking pretty bad in reports that have come out recently.
Jim Bob has been accused of doing all kinds of things to control his family, like keeping tabs on his children's internet and phone activity, even after they've become adults, and keeping Jill from seeing her siblings.
He's never commented on any of this to confirm or deny it publicly ... but if even a fraction of It is true, it makes sense that he and his kids don't have the best relationship these days.
It'll definitely be interesting to see how things continue to play out.
Will this feud continue to get worse, or will it finally hit its breaking point? Either way, it looks like Jim Bob is doing whatever he can to keep up his image, despite everything that seems to be happening behind the scenes.
If anyone needs us, we'll be here, counting down the days 'til Derick releases that tell-all he keeps promising us. Any time now ...
