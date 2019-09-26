Royal Family Has Legendary Nicknames For Princess Beatrice and Her New Husband

Splash News
Last week, the royal family welcomed a new member when Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and so far, it sounds like he's fitting in just fine. In a new Instagram post, the royals revealed their nickname for Edoardo, and it's the sweetest ever.
As far as we can tell, it seems like Sarah Ferguson already sees him as her son!
Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot last Friday.
They've been planning their wedding for awhile now, and unfortunately, due to current world events, their original plan didn't quite work out. So instead, they surprised us all with a quiet wedding, surrounded by about 20 of their closest friends and family (including Queen Elizabeth, of course).
This was obviously an exciting day for the whole family, and the love they have for Edoardo is already so clear.
In a post congratulating the happy couple, Beatrice's mom, Sarah, called Edoardo 'Edo.'
In her caption, she wrote:
"Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages ... never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law."
"Dear Edo." Too cute!
This isn't the first time we've seen the family use this nickname.
When Eugenie congratulated her sister and her beau on their engagement last year, she called him Edo too.
"Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo," Eugenie wrote at the time, alongside photos she'd taken of the happy couple. "It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."
"Beabea and Edo" -- the royal family comes up with some solid nicknames.
It seems like Beatrice's fam couldn't be happier about her marriage.
Not only did Sarah congratulate her on social media, but Eugenie did, too, of course -- these sisters are super close, so we didn't expect anything less!
"What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo," she wrote. "I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together."
There's so much love in this family. They're so sweet!
We're so glad to see Edo has so seamlessly fit in with the Yorks.
Everything we've seen (and read) about their wedding made it seem like a dream come true, and it's so good to hear that Beatrice and Edoardo are living happily ever after as her family cheers them on.
Fingers crossed more wedding photos are coming their way -- and that we'll get to see even more of their adventures as a married couple.
