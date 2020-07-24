Things Are Tense Between Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, Thanks to the Royal Family

A family member of Meghan's says that she's not doing well these days.

According to what the relative said to Mirror, Meghan is "struggling" after everything that happened (and continues to happen) after Megxit.

“She has gone very quiet. I think she is likely to be feeling extremely low and probably struggling," the insider said, adding that Meghan has been "a lot more distant and introverted" recently as she attempts to cope with all the big changes in her life.



That sounds tough.