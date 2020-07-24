Things Are Tense Between Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, Thanks to the Royal Family

There's been a lot of drama in the royal family over the past year, and now, it sounds like it's beginning to bleed into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry are feeling the tension after everything they've been through (and continue to go through) since walking away from royal life, and it definitely doesn't sound good. 

  • A family member of Meghan's says that she's not doing well these days. 

    According to what the relative said to Mirror, Meghan is "struggling" after everything that happened (and continues to happen) after Megxit

    “She has gone very quiet. I think she is likely to be feeling extremely low and probably struggling," the insider said, adding that Meghan has been "a lot more distant and introverted" recently as she attempts to cope with all the big changes in her life.

    That sounds tough.

  • It's gotten worse for Meghan now that she doesn't have her BFF to rely on. 

    Meghan and former close friend Jessica Mulroney are reportedly no longer pals after Jessica made racist remarks toward influencer Sasha Exeter, and it sounds like she's struggling with not having that support in her life.

    "Meghan's fallout with Jessica has hit her really hard and she's not even been speaking to some of her closest friends," the insider continued. "She's shut down -- and they think she's at a loss over who to even trust any longer."

  • Meanwhile, it sounds like Harry may be having a hard time as well. 

    Of course, being physically far away from his family after living in the United Kingdom for his entire life has to be really hard for Harry, but it sounds like what's worse is that he's emotionally distant from them too -- especially Prince William

    "Harry must be tormented by his fractured family ties," the source said. "He was particularly down on William's birthday on June 21."

  • And the royal family as a whole is going through it. 

    It sounds like it's all been made worse by Meghan and Harry's tabloid lawsuit, because the more information that comes out as part of the suit, the more damaging it's been to the royals as they find out Meghan's true feelings about them. 

    “The legal battle and the increased tension it's created with the royals due to the information that's coming out has to be putting a lot of strain on them both," the source said.

  • It's been a tough year for the royals and their relationships for sure. 

    Hopefully, things will get better for them all soon, especially because it sounds as if Harry and Meghan would feel a lot better if they were able to mend their relationships with the royals. 

    Moving to another country with a baby is hard enough -- of course they'd want the support of their family. And considering how close Harry always was with them, we don't doubt they'll all find their way back to each other sooner or later.

