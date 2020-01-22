Meghan Markle's Hairdresser Reveals She's 'Making a Statement' With Her New Hair

Splash News
Every time Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle make any type of virtual or IRL appearance, people can't stop talking about their hair, their clothes, their jewelry, their makeup -- you know, the important stuff. So, given the public's obsession with their sartorial and beauty choices, it's no surprise that people became fixated on Meghan's long hair recently after one of her virtual appearances. Many people thought the duchess's seemingly-new long tresses were a result of extensions -- but now her hairdresser is breaking it down.
Recently, Meghan debuted new tresses during her virtual speech at the Girl Up Summit.
The last time we saw Meghan, her hair wasn't that long.
But also ... it wasn't that short. However, the duchess's new longer hair had many people thinking that, since moving to LA, she went full-on Hollywood and got extensions.
"Meghan Markle is being slated for wearing hair extensions, because people continue to be legitimately awful," one headline read. (You can probably imagine how some of the other, not-so-nice commentary on Twitter went.)
Now, though, her hair stylist is setting the record straight.
Celebrity hairdresser George Northwood told the Telegraph that Meghan's hair is the real deal.
"People think that Meghan has had hair extensions, but I never put any extensions in her hair in the two years that I worked with her," he said.
"It’s all her own hair, and it’s great to see it looking so long and healthy," Northwood, who did Meghan's hair for her wedding, added. "She’s making a statement with hair that long -- it represents strength and a sense that she’s really got everything sorted."
According to Northwood, Meghan isn't just literally letting her hair down, she's figuratively doing it, too.
Long hair, straight hair, messy bun -- we're all about Meghan's hair, regardless of style.
