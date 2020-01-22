Meghan Markle's Hairdresser Reveals She's 'Making a Statement' With Her New Hair

Every time Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle make any type of virtual or IRL appearance, people can't stop talking about their hair, their clothes, their jewelry, their makeup -- you know, the important stuff. So, given the public's obsession with their sartorial and beauty choices, it's no surprise that people became fixated on Meghan's long hair recently after one of her virtual appearances. Many people thought the duchess's seemingly-new long tresses were a result of extensions -- but now her hairdresser is breaking it down. 

  • Recently, Meghan debuted new tresses during her virtual speech at the Girl Up Summit.

    meghan markle
    Girl Up/YouTube

    The 'do -- which, let's be honest, is gorgeous -- was a far cry from Meghan's hairstyles when she was a working member of the royal family. (Looking at you, signature messy buns!) The Duchess of Sussex's glossy, straight, parted-down-the-middle hair was much more "LA" than royal, which, frankly-speaking, makes perfect sense, given the fact that she's living in LA right now, as opposed to the UK. 

    All of this said, it wasn't the style of Meghan's hair that had people talking so much as the length. 

  • The last time we saw Meghan, her hair wasn't that long. 

    But also ... it wasn't that short. However, the duchess's new longer hair had many people thinking that, since moving to LA, she went full-on Hollywood and got extensions. 

    "Meghan Markle is being slated for wearing hair extensions, because people continue to be legitimately awful," one headline read. (You can probably imagine how some of the other, not-so-nice commentary on Twitter went.)

  • Now, though, her hair stylist is setting the record straight. 

    Celebrity hairdresser George Northwood told the Telegraph that Meghan's hair is the real deal. 

    "People think that Meghan has had hair extensions, but I never put any extensions in her hair in the two years that I worked with her," he said.

    "It’s all her own hair, and it’s great to see it looking so long and healthy," Northwood, who did Meghan's hair for her wedding, added. "She’s making a statement with hair that long -- it represents strength and a sense that she’s really got everything sorted."

  • According to Northwood, Meghan isn't just literally letting her hair down, she's figuratively doing it, too. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    "This straighter, longer hairstyle marks a new chapter in her life without such strict protocols," he said, adding: "When we were preparing for life in the royal family, as you'd expect, everything is structured, you can’t push the boundaries."

    Northwood also noted: "And so, during our time together, we decided to create a more undone look to balance out the formal dress code, often including soft tendrils that ultimately became her signature messy bun." Love that!

  • Long hair, straight hair, messy bun -- we're all about Meghan's hair, regardless of style. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    "[Meghan] can take a more relaxed approach to how she dresses," Northwood said. "Therefore, this sleeker, blow-dried hairstyle works beautifully -- it’s casual but still polished and appropriate for her new life."

    New hair, new life? Why not! The important thing is that, beneath that gorgeous head of hair, is the same strong, smart, eloquent woman. 

