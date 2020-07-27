15 Ways Prince William & Kate Middleton Work to Protect Their Marriage

Image: Splash News



Splash News It's been nearly a decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton got married on April 29, 2011. Even nine years in, they're still working to protect their marriage and keep it healthy for all the decades to come. Anyone who's ever been married knows that no matter how much love there is in a relationship, that doesn't always guarantee a perfect marriage. People have to work at things and continue to grow together. Luckily for all their fans, William and Kate are pretty great at literally working together as royals, but also working through things together as a couple to make sure their marriage bond lasts. They're in this one for the long haul.

That's not to say that the Cambridge duo haven't had their ups and downs like any husband and wife. Who can forget the time that Kate seemingly shrugged away from Will when he tried to touch her shoulder at an event? (It was so awkward.) But every couple is bound to have arguments and bad days, it's just that Kate and Will's play out in front of the whole world.



However, the scrutiny and public attention just give them even more reason to make it work. The royal family is pretty isolated, since no one can really understand what it's like to be them. For Kate and Will, they know they can always trust and count on each other, which they can't necessarily say for their staff or friends or the random people in their lives.

Will and Kate want their marriage to last, and here are all the ways they're making sure that happens.