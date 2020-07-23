Meghan Markle Reportedly Tried to 'Outshine' Princess Diana

We've heard a lot of upsetting rumors about Meghan Markle (especially in the wake of Megxit) but this one involving Princess Diana really takes the cake. Apparently, Meghan has always tried to "outshine" Diana, and apparently, it's led to a sad situation for the family as a whole ... particularly where Prince Harry is concerned. 

  • Supposedly, Meghan's goal has always been to outdo Diana. 

    Princess Diana
    Splash News

    In a new book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, writer Lady Colin Campbell says that she believes that Harry has found himself in a "terribly, terribly sad" situation where Meghan's only wish is to replace his mother in the public's eyes.

    “I believe that if Harry had married anyone else, he would still be a member of the royal family and I believe Meghan’s ambition was always to outshine Diana," Campbell wrote in the book according to Express, adding, "I think she's gravely misread the situation." 

  • This is also why Meghan wanted to move to LA in the first place. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    “She thought sheer hype would get her into LA, where she could become the great star she always wanted to be," Campbell added. “But I don’t think it will happen for her. I really think she’ll struggle to fulfill her ambition.”

    The hype has definitely followed Meghan and Harry to LA ... but we're not sure it's stardom she's after. If that was the case, wouldn't she be acting again by now? 

    We can't predict what the future will hold, but we'll take this with a grain of salt. 

  • However, Meghan isn't quite as nice as Diana, according to what Campbell wrote. 

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Campbell described an encounter Meghan apparently had with a fan, and it doesn't paint her in the most positive light.

    “A girl went up to Meghan, introduced herself, and said how beautiful she thought she was. She said she knew it was Meghan’s birthday and wished her a happy birthday," Campbell said. “Meghan looked at her as if she had committed a great faux pas by speaking to her and walked off. It was so cold.”

    If that really happened, that's not cool at all, and it's also not the way Diana would have handled that situation, either. 

  • But Diana and Meghan are similar for positive reasons, too. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Much like Meghan has had to deal with backlash from the press, so did Diana -- and it's something she addressed in a 1995 interview, as Express has also pointed out. 

    “The enemy was my husband’s department, because I always got more publicity, my work was more, and was discussed much more than him," Diana said at the time. "I'll fight to the end, because I believe that I have a role to fulfill, and I've got two children to bring up.”

    Meghan has also had to keep fighting -- and it doesn't seem like the royals have gone easy on her, either.  

  • Meghan and Diana are both amazing in their own ways. 

    Princess Diana
    Splash News

    And honestly, it would be impossible for anyone to outshine Diana and the legacy she's left behind, Meghan included. To try would be a waste of time -- not that Meghan should worry about that. She's going to do great things herself, and that will stand on its own, leaving her own special mark on the world. 

    Harry's lucky to have had such an incredible mom and to now be married to an awesome wife. We just have our fingers crossed that Meghan truly is who she says she is.  

