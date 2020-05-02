Unearthed Royal Photo Proves Charlotte Is Princess Beatrice’s Twin

Splash News
The royal family resemblance is strong! We've always been able to see her parents in Princess Charlotte, but as it turns out, she looks a lot like her second cousin, too. In a new photo that was unearthed of Princess Beatrice as a child, she and Charlotte are practically twins -- down to their outfits.
This is too cute -- and kind of mind-boggling!
In the photos, Charlotte and Beatrice look strikingly similar -- and both so cute.
The photos come from Hello! Magazine and have also appeared on Twitter, and they're too adorable. Not only do they have similar hairstyles (and hair color), and they're even wearing light blue dresses that are almost identical with red embroidery.
We shouldn't be so surprised, though -- they do share DNA, after all.
The photos of Beatrice were taken back in 1990.
Here, Beatrice is with her father, Prince Andrew, as they went to visit the hospital so that she could meet her little sister, Princess Eugenie, for the first time -- too sweet! At the time, she was just 18 months old.
Meanwhile, the photo of Charlotte was taken when she was at a children's party (and looking super stylish for the occasion). These two are definitely related!
Beatrice was such a beautiful baby.
Of course, Beatrice is beautiful now, but we can't deny what a cute little one she was, too, especially looking back on photos like this one. We've always known that Charlotte favors Queen Elizabeth, and now, it seems like that's something she and cousin Bea have in common.
Now, we've gotta wonder if Beatrice and Charlotte shared other similar outfits ...
Both ladies have always had their style on point.
For such a little girl, Charlotte has always looked fabulous no matter where she goes -- and with Kate Middleton as her mom, we're not surprised at all that she's already a total style icon in her own right.
Beatrice never misses the mark, either, and it turns out that goes back to childhood for her, too. Maybe when Charlotte's a bit older, they can swap fashion tips? We'd love to see them hang out!
We need more side-by-side photos of Charlotte and Beatrice ASAP.
The resemblance is pretty crazy -- and we have to wonder if there are more moments like this where they were twinning. Maybe Charlotte's managed to cop some of Eugenie's style, too?
One thing's for sure, though: We wish our kids had royal wardrobes like Charlotte's. She's always looked so well dressed and put together, even on the days she's spent running around and doing kid things.
