19 Times Royals Were Caught Shopping Like Commoners

Sometimes, the last thing we want to do -- especially now -- is venture out into the crowds to get our essential items. Nothing hits the spot more than a full day of retail therapy, and we imagine the royal family may feel the same way. After all, they don't have to go shopping for anything, ever, if they don't want to. But what is life without the pleasure of happening upon a bakery and having our nostrils fill with the smell of chocolate, cinnamon, and hot sugar -- or gazing upon a smorgasbord of some of the finest meats and cheeses that England has to offer?
Picking up a bundle of fresh produce, or just-picked flowers, definitely brightens our day, and finding an accessory that brings life to an old outfit can inject another boring week with a much-needed dose of confidence. (Come to think of it ... are the malls totally open yet? We could really use a day of splurging and spending.)
Popping out to the shops is a bit more of a chore for the royal family than for most commoners. Between security, media, fans, and the paps, it's hard to just sneak in a quick shopping trip. That doesn't mean that the royals don't love to get out there and see what's on offer in Britain's markets and department stores. Often, their shopping trips are highly managed and staged events worked into other high-profile visits. But sometimes, they do manage to squeeze in a sneak purchase here and there. Read on for 19 times the royals were spotted out and about trying to get their shop on.
Queen in the Frozen Aisle1
We're willing to bet that of all the royals, Queen Elizabeth probably sees the inside of supermarkets the least. Maybe that's why every time she makes an appearance at a common store, she seems bewildered by both the products and technology. Here, she takes in the sheer number of choices at Waitrose supermarket in Dorchester. During other outings, she has expressed wonder at tech -- like self-checkout, and smartphone apps.
Royal Retail Therapy2
Kate Middleton, the Queen, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrated the Diamond Jubliee with a tour of Fortnum and Mason. This luxury specialty foods and department store is a preferred business for the family. It even has a "royal warrant," an official recognition for businesses that supply the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince Philip with the highest-quality goods and services. While the royal ladies weren't able buy much during this visit, they toured the store for an hour and were presented with gift baskets full of truffles, soaps, and macadamias.
Handbags, Shoes & Accessories -- Oh My3
Back when the Duchess of Cambridge was just Will's bae, Kate Middleton probably found shopping a bit easier ... and more enjoyable. She was spotted in 2008, shopping at the Russell & Bromley, a famous shoe and handbag chain in the UK. She spent time looking at the store's footwear but left with a handbag. We are loving her super cute ensemble perfect for chilly weather.
Something Old, Something New4
Prince Charles' foundation supports many aspects of UK's communities, and urban development and commerce is one of them. In 2012, he visited the Lower Marsh district in Waterloo. It's a funky area lined with vintage shops, independent coffee chops, bookstores, and art galleries. Prince Charles visited with the owners of the Radio Days vintage store, which sold trinkets and clothing from the 1920s to the 1970s. Unfortunately, it appears the store is closed for good. We hope that the Prince's foundation will continue to support small businesses in UK's diverse and eclectic neighborhoods.
Low-Key & Comfy Duchess of Kent Steps Out5
Katharine, Duchess of Kent, is known for keeping a low profile among the royals. In fact, she stepped back her royal duties in the early 2000s, dropped the HRH from her title, and poured herself into her first passion: music -- so Katharine is not likely to be snapped at a busy photo-op. Catching her on the streets of West London with a cute backpack and comfy clothes is just what we would expect.
Tasty Treats From the Farmers Market6
How nice of Charles and Camilla to pay a visit to Swiss Cottage farmers market as it celebrated 20 years in business! Looking at the pastries, cheeses, meats, veggies, and other treats for sale, we'd be right behind them. Each Wednesday, more than 15 specialty food businesses set up shop to sell fresh food and artisanal treats. Looks like Camilla was either double checking that she got everything she needed, or peering at something delectable that she'd tuck into back at Clarence House.
Getting Ready for the Big Day7
Just a day before her legendary wedding to Prince William, Kate was spotted doing some shopping at Peter Jones & Company on Sloane Square in London. Wonder what she had to pick up. (Maybe she was just trying to enjoy her last day as a "commoner" by going on a mini-spree.) Kate frequents Peter Jones on the regular for sensible clothes for her kids and family.
Camilla Loves Her Candy8
During a visit to Newcastle in 2006, newly married Prince Charles and Camilla went to Royal Victoria Hospital to support workers and celebrate the British health system. Camilla must have had low blood sugar -- or maybe was just a craving for a sweet treat -- so the couple pair stopped at the hospital gift shop where Camilla picked up a Kit-Kat. Apparently, she was very excited. This! This is what I came here for, we imagine her saying while holding up the candy bar, the sweetness of victory washing over her.
Appreciating Local Flavors in Wales9
We're starting to relate to Camilla, who seems to have a fondness for cheese, cakes, and sweets. (That's our kind of girl!) Camilla and Charles were spending time in Wales when she decided to visit Carmarthen Markets. She took her time poring over the broad cheese selection and dessert samples left out for her to enjoy.
Princess Diana Shops & Dines in Knightsbridge10
Princess Diana loved eating out and shopping in Knightsbridge, a neighborhood just south of Hyde Park. She enjoyed taking William and Harry out for homestyle Italian food at San Lorenzo's, then doing some shopping at Harrods. Diana was always the epitome of style whenever she stepped out of royal grounds. Her outings and the attention paid to them set the standard for young royals.
New Fashions for an Old Family11
Safe to say that Queen Elizabeth's fashion sense doesn't exactly scream H&M. The British retailer that Americans also love has lots of versatile styles for work, dressing up, laying about, and partying. We imagine that the Queen had her familiar look of bewildered curiosity as she made her way through the store. As it turns out, she wasn't there to shop. She and Prince Philip were touring the redeveloped King Edward Court Shopping Centre back in 2008.
Recycling & Reusing at the Shops12
Good on Charles using a recyclable tote -- and this was back in 2011, when talk of plastic bag bans would get a quizzical look! Prince Charles was in Waitrose, a favorite location for "royals-as-everyday-people" photo ops. Based on his appearances, we bet that Charles doesn't do much shopping but wouldn't hesitate to browse the aisles with the commoners every now and then.
Tesco Trip for the Princess of Wales13
We always wear a nice double-breasted blazer when we hit the supermarket. (Doesn't everyone?) Princess Diana visited a Tesco just outside Birmingham serving some colorful early 1990s shoulder-pad realness. Diana never rocked shlubby looks when she was out and about, but here, she is taking her fruit-squeezing game to another level.
We love it.
Princess Eugenie Hits NYC Markets14
Art history aficionado Princess Eugenie moved to New York City in 2013 to work for an art auction house. Daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie immediately immersed herself in New York life, walking to work every day, and doing her own food shopping. Whether out and about in the East Village or SoHo -- where she stayed in a nine-story apartment building -- Eugenie was often seen in the streets of New York. Now, she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, live in Kensington Palace.
If the Gloves Fit15
Who doesn't love luxurious leather goods like wallets, bags, and gloves? From the suppleness to the durability to the sweet smell, leather of all kinds is a true indulgence. At the 2006 Royal Windsor Horse Show, Prince Philip weighed a purchase of sheepskin gloves to keep his hands warm during Britain's most biting cold weather. The ones he's holding here look like winners to us!
Princess Di at Harrods16
Shopping while pregnant? In heels?? With the paparazzi following your every move? Diana really was a queen -- in our modern parlance -- even if it was, sadly, not destined to be. We know that, sometimes, errands need to be run even while pregnant. But for us, those errands are likely to be done in a Bella band and flip flops for our swollen feet.
Picking Up Some Knickers17
Prince Charles in underwear ... no disrespect, but it's not our first choice for a royal visual. But most everyone wears knickers, and Charles is no exception. He had his eye on some undies while at Marks and Spencer in 2009. The store was celebrating its 125th anniversary, and we imagine the staff were pretty excited to host the royals -- even if it meant asking Prince Charles what size undergarment fit him best.
Princess Diana On a Mission18
Bond Street in London's Mayfair section has long been a playground for the UK's wealthiest shoppers. With its world-renowned selection of high-end retailers -- like Hermes, Bulgari, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, and others -- Princess Di was a natural denizen of Bond Street. Seeing her strut around the fashion district makes us long for the days of her down-to-earth elegance and perfectly polished persona.
Taking in Some Global Color19
Queen Elizabeth and the British monarchy enjoyed a friendly relationship with Sultan Qaboos of Oman. She visited the country in 1979 for a whirlwind three-week tour that included a visit to an Omani souk, or indoor bazaar. The Queen peered over the endless and colorful foods and crafts at the souk, pausing over a display of several varieties of dried beans. Queen Elizabeth remembered this trip fondly when Sultan Qaboos passed away earlier this year.