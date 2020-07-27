19 Times Royals Were Caught Shopping Like Commoners

Image: Splash News



Splash News Sometimes, the last thing we want to do -- especially now -- is venture out into the crowds to get our essential items. Nothing hits the spot more than a full day of retail therapy, and we imagine the royal family may feel the same way. After all, they don't have to go shopping for anything, ever, if they don't want to. But what is life without the pleasure of happening upon a bakery and having our nostrils fill with the smell of chocolate, cinnamon, and hot sugar -- or gazing upon a smorgasbord of some of the finest meats and cheeses that England has to offer?

Picking up a bundle of fresh produce, or just-picked flowers, definitely brightens our day, and finding an accessory that brings life to an old outfit can inject another boring week with a much-needed dose of confidence. (Come to think of it ... are the malls totally open yet? We could really use a day of splurging and spending.)



Popping out to the shops is a bit more of a chore for the royal family than for most commoners. Between security, media, fans, and the paps, it's hard to just sneak in a quick shopping trip. That doesn't mean that the royals don't love to get out there and see what's on offer in Britain's markets and department stores. Often, their shopping trips are highly managed and staged events worked into other high-profile visits. But sometimes, they do manage to squeeze in a sneak purchase here and there. Read on for 19 times the royals were spotted out and about trying to get their shop on.

