Jill Duggar is Breaking Rules Left & Right -- & Possibly Drinking Booze

We've known for a long time that Jill Duggar is easily the biggest rebel of the Duggar family, and lately, she's been on fire with the rule breaking! Not only did Jill wear a swimsuit on social media recently, but it's also possible that she's been drinking, which is something that's always been taboo where the Duggars are concerned.
Who is this girl?!
Earlier this week, Jill showed off her new swimsuit.
Not only did she take to her Instagram story, but she also posted these pics to her grid, showing off her new suits for summer.
Of course, there's nothing too scandalous here -- it's not like Jill's wearing a bikini. The swimsuits include sleeves and a skirted bottom, so everything is pretty much covered up. But still. It definitely counts!
There's also a chance Jill's been drinking.
As Duggar fans know, nobody in the family drinks alcohol, and as far as we know, that goes for the kids who are adults with their own families. But now, there's speculation that Jill might be drinking, because she and Derick joined her cousin, Amy Duggar, for dinner at the restaurant she and her husband, Dillon King, own together -- and booze and cigars happen to be its specialty.
If we're judging by the comments, though, it appears drinks were involved.
Interesting how both Derick and Amy mentioned drinks -- there's no way they're talking about Sprite, right? We doubt it. This is definitely a conversation about booze if we've ever seen it.
We have so many questions, though. Have Jill and Derick been drinking behind the scenes all along or is this a brand-new thing? We need to know!
Amy's caption also mentioned "freedom."
"Our new favorite word: Freedom!" Amy wrote.
Freedom would definitely define what Jill's been experiencing lately. She's drawn a line between her and her parents and is living her life the way she wants to, and it definitely seems to be a positive thing for her.
Looks like Amy's a good influence!
We love that Jill's making her own rules for her own life.
We truly can't think of the last time we saw her this happy -- she's glowing these days!
Here's hoping that Jill will continue to share her adventures with us. We love watching her come into her own like this, even if it means she has to live her life a bit differently than the way her parents believe she should.
