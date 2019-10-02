Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Aren't After a 'Private Life'

We're going to go ahead and file this one under Not Totally Surprising. Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their roles as senior royals to raise Archie in a more quiet and down-to-earth setting, a new report claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't after a "private life" at all. In fact, their reasons for breaking away from the royal family may be much different than we thought.

  • Royal author Victoria Murphy recently spoke out about Megxit in Town & Country. 

    According to Murphy, Harry and Meghan aren't necessarily in search of a super private life, but a life they have more control over -- hard to fault them for that!

    "Harry and Meghan have stepped back not in search of a totally private life but for a different kind of public life," she said. "A public life where they can have more control over who gets access to them and what they spend their time on."

  • Harry and Meghan's main focus right now is their charity work. 

    As we all know, Harry and Meghan stepped away from their former charity organization -- Sussex Royal -- to form a new one -- Archewell. And right now, this is mainly where their heads are. 

    Brand strategist Phil Pallen previously told the Daily Mail "Now that Harry and Meghan have left the royal family, they have independence to speak boldly about social movements, politics, and other topics of importance to the couple."

  • When the time comes to officially unveil Archewell, make no mistake: It's going to be huge.

    "The Sussex Royal Instagram account is a platform and tool that allows Harry and Meghan to communicate with conviction to an adoring audience," Pallen said. "If Harry and Meghan still have authority over the Instagram account, I suspect they will pivot the Sussex Royal account to Archewell when the nonprofit is ready for its public reveal."

    Sounds like a pretty solid plan -- they have over a million followers!

  • Even though they may feel lost at times, Archewell is their driving force these days -- in the best way possible. 

    Previously, it was reported that Prince Harry is having a hard time adjusting to life in Los Angeles, but thankfully, he has his new charity to put his energy into.

    "They are hands on, working nonstop on the development of Archewell ... and it's giving them a lot of energy," a source told Town & Country.

    "They want to see positive and substantive change happen in this world, and they want to lift up the voices and platforms of dynamic and diverse leaders of all kinds who are already making that change a reality. They want to focus on supporting and strengthening community. In a lot of ways, what people have been seeing is Archewell already in motion. And there's a lot to come."

  • It's hard to fault Harry and Meghan for wanting a little more control. 

    Although there certainly are mainly perks to being a working member of the royal family, a lot of restrictions also exist. Now that Meghan and Harry have gone out on their own, they're free to voice their true opinions, work with charities and organizations they feel most strongly about, and, of course, be a little less formal in their day-to-day lives. All in all, not a bad deal. 

    We're pulling for you, guys!

