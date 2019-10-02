Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Aren't After a 'Private Life'

Splash News
We're going to go ahead and file this one under Not Totally Surprising. Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their roles as senior royals to raise Archie in a more quiet and down-to-earth setting, a new report claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't after a "private life" at all. In fact, their reasons for breaking away from the royal family may be much different than we thought.
Royal author Victoria Murphy recently spoke out about Megxit in Town & Country.
Harry and Meghan's main focus right now is their charity work.
When the time comes to officially unveil Archewell, make no mistake: It's going to be huge.
"The Sussex Royal Instagram account is a platform and tool that allows Harry and Meghan to communicate with conviction to an adoring audience," Pallen said. "If Harry and Meghan still have authority over the Instagram account, I suspect they will pivot the Sussex Royal account to Archewell when the nonprofit is ready for its public reveal."
Sounds like a pretty solid plan -- they have over a million followers!
Even though they may feel lost at times, Archewell is their driving force these days -- in the best way possible.
Previously, it was reported that Prince Harry is having a hard time adjusting to life in Los Angeles, but thankfully, he has his new charity to put his energy into.
"They are hands on, working nonstop on the development of Archewell ... and it's giving them a lot of energy," a source told Town & Country.
"They want to see positive and substantive change happen in this world, and they want to lift up the voices and platforms of dynamic and diverse leaders of all kinds who are already making that change a reality. They want to focus on supporting and strengthening community. In a lot of ways, what people have been seeing is Archewell already in motion. And there's a lot to come."
It's hard to fault Harry and Meghan for wanting a little more control.
Although there certainly are mainly perks to being a working member of the royal family, a lot of restrictions also exist. Now that Meghan and Harry have gone out on their own, they're free to voice their true opinions, work with charities and organizations they feel most strongly about, and, of course, be a little less formal in their day-to-day lives. All in all, not a bad deal.
We're pulling for you, guys!
