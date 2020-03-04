Kate Middleton Is Starting To Assert Her 'Independence' in the Most Elegant Way Possible

Splash News
There's no arguing with the fact that Kate Middleton's engagement ring is one of the most famous pieces of jewelry in the world. Not only did the stunning 12-carat sapphire ring belong to Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, but it also belonged to other iconic royal women, namely Queen Victoria in 1840. NBD. However, another piece of Kate's jewelry -- also a ring -- is the thing everyone is talking about lately.
Typically, Kate rocks her engagement ring.
Lately, though, Kate's been rocking another piece of bling.
According to Express, Kate has been seen lately wearing a different ring -- a piece that's not from the royal collection but is wildly fancy nonetheless.
"The ring looks like a very large citrine stone to me and judging by the size of it could be worth anything from £5,000 to £20,000," Ben Johnson, managing director at Miltons Diamonds in the UK, told Express. That's about $6,000 to $25,000.
Oh. OK.
Kate has been spotted wearing the stunner before.
In fact, at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duchess rocked the ring, and royal fans speculated that it was actually a push present from Prince William. Shortly before Harry and Meghan's nuptials, Kate had given birth to Prince Louis. So, new ring, new baby equals push present, right? Actually, no.
Actually, the ring is SUPER old.
Kate certainly seems to have come into her own in the past few years.
And if she's low-key asserting herself -- and her confidence and independence -- by wearing a throwback ring, so be it.
"It is widely claimed that the citrine crystal emanates optimism and can be used to direct personal will and decisiveness," Johnson said. "This would explain the motivation behind Kate's decision to wear it on occasions when she is not accompanied by the Duke of Cambridge, attending events on her own terms. She is an experienced royal now, capable and independent."
That she certainly is.
