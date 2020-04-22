Prince George's Birthday Photo Paid Quiet Tribute to Prince William

Splash News
The more things change, the more they stay the same. At least, that's how it seems to go in the royal family. Not long after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo of Prince George for his birthday on Wednesday, royal fans quickly noticed that an old photo of the Duke of Cambridge was almost identical. Did the Cambridges do this on purpose?!
Here's one of George's adorable birthday shots:
As is often the case, William and Kate shared more than one photo of Prince George for his big day -- however, this was the photo that had a lot of people talking. See, given that George is wearing a camo shirt -- a pattern he's been spotted in on a number of occasions (in what's surely a nod to his family's military roots) -- royal watchers immediately thought of Prince William.
Check out this side-by-side of William and George:
Crazy, right? Looks like the men in the royal family have been dressing in camouflage prints for years -- even when they're not actively serving.
Royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes pointed out (via Town & Country) that the camo shirt George was wearing was no accident.
"The queen is the head of the armed forces and served for a brief stint during WWII in the women's branch of the British Army," Holmes remarked. "Wills was a pilot in the Royal Air Force, Harry served in the army for a decade (including in Afghanistan), Charles and Philip were in the Royal Navy. Pics of all of them in uniform are important to the visual narrative the family crafts ... This is a sign, at age 7, that George's life is devoted to service of his country."
We're starting to notice a pattern.
For instance, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released photos of Prince Louis for his birthday a few months ago, there seemed to be a subtle nod to Prince William in them as well. William and Kate's youngest child was photographed wearing a blue and white plaid shirt almost identical to one William wore years earlier while he was in Australia.
Coincidence? We think not.
Look at this! Same shirt!
Regardless of whether the kids are paying homage to their family or not, hopefully Will and Kate will keep the pics coming!
Even though it's great to see photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in any context, our very favorites are the personal family shots taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. It gives us a little glimpse into what life is like for the Cambridge family behind closed doors. Also, all of their kids are just so darn cute.
Well done, Will and Kate.
