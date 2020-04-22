Prince George's Birthday Photo Paid Quiet Tribute to Prince William

His father was dressed in military garb from an early age, too—for both, a sign that they will embrace their roles as future Kings and Heads of the Armed Forces. https://t.co/SDF72gw7i7

Crazy, right? Looks like the men in the royal family have been dressing in camouflage prints for years -- even when they're not actively serving.

Royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes pointed out (via Town & Country) that the camo shirt George was wearing was no accident.

"The queen is the head of the armed forces and served for a brief stint during WWII in the women's branch of the British Army," Holmes remarked. "Wills was a pilot in the Royal Air Force, Harry served in the army for a decade (including in Afghanistan), Charles and Philip were in the Royal Navy. Pics of all of them in uniform are important to the visual narrative the family crafts ... This is a sign, at age 7, that George's life is devoted to service of his country."

