Joy-Anna Duggar Is Breaking Tradition & Actually Giving Birth in a Hospital

As Joy-Anna Duggar's due date gets closer, she's making more and more plans for the birth of her daughter ... even though they seem to be going against her family's traditions! Against all odds, Joy is planning a hospital birth for her baby-to-be, despite the fact that most of the Duggar women usually choose the home birth route.
Definitely interesting ...
-
Joy shared a new video on YouTube of herself packing a hospital bag.
This is pretty popular among YouTube vloggers, but definitely not something we expected from Joy (or any of the ladies in her family, honestly). Though many of the ladies in the fam have ended up in the hospital when their births didn't go quite as planned, such as Joy's sister, Jessa Duggar, it's usually not Plan A for any of them. Most of them start out laboring at home, hoping to give birth in their own space.
-
This may be because of the way her birth with Gideon went.
Though Joy planned on having a home birth with Gideon, things didn't quite go the way she'd hoped. As she explained back when he was born in 2018, she had to go to the hospital after laboring for 19 hours when her midwife realized that Gideon was breech.
She needed to have a C-section, which can sometimes make subsequent births a bit risky, so it may not have been Joy's choice to have a hospital birth again. That C-section may just have ended up making the decision for her!
-
-
Joy will be in good company with her hospital birth, though.
Some of her sisters have chosen that route, such as Jinger, who really went off book and decided to get an epidural while she was in labor with Felicity, and Abbie chose to give birth in a hospital too when it came time to bring baby Grace into the world.
Who knows? Maybe we'll start seeing more and more hospital births as the family continues to have more babies. It is 2020, after all.
-
It's good to see Joy preparing.
She'll have everything in order for when baby finally does decide to make her appearance -- and it's definitely better safe than sorry in that department! After all, she is in her final month of pregnancy.
"I'm 35 and a half weeks, so figured it would be good to have the bag ready just in case, if anything happens, we can grab the bag and go," she says in the video.
-
-
We can't wait to meet Joy's future baby girl.
We know that she and Austin have been looking forward to this for such a long time, and the big day is finally almost here. She's going to be an awesome mom to this little one -- she's already been the best mama to Gideon, after all.
Fingers crossed Joy has a safe and uneventful birth ... and that she doesn't forget anything in that hospital bag. But preparing this early, she'll be ready for anything.
Share this Story