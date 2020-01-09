Joy-Anna Duggar Is Breaking Tradition & Actually Giving Birth in a Hospital

This may be because of the way her birth with Gideon went.

Though Joy planned on having a home birth with Gideon, things didn't quite go the way she'd hoped. As she explained back when he was born in 2018, she had to go to the hospital after laboring for 19 hours when her midwife realized that Gideon was breech.

She needed to have a C-section, which can sometimes make subsequent births a bit risky, so it may not have been Joy's choice to have a hospital birth again. That C-section may just have ended up making the decision for her!