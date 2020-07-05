Kate Middleton Isn't the Most Charitable Royal -- by a Long Shot

Splash News
Since joining the royal family, Kate Middleton has dedicated herself to helping others, but when it comes to philanthropy, there's someone else who's already outdone her. In a new ranking, Kate didn't win most charitable royal ... and it's kind of surprising to find out who did.
We hope she's not letting this get her down!
According to the ranking, not only does Kate not come in first ... she comes in sixth.
The actual most charitable royal? Princess Anne.
Prince William and Prince Charles hit a pretty respectable amount of events themselves, too.
She's done so much this year already, especially while supporting causes that have to do with what she's most passionate about: Kids! The palace has been sharing her work on Instagram, and as far as we can tell, she has a lot to be proud of.
And together, the fam is attending hundreds of events every year. That's big!
We can't wait to see what Kate and the rest of the fam have planned in the future.
It'll definitely be interesting to see how these rankings change (or don't change) over the next year, now that things in the world are changing so quickly.
There are so many opportunities for Kate and everyone to do some some good, and we don't doubt that the royals will rise to the occasion -- just like they always do.
