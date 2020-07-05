Kate Middleton Isn't the Most Charitable Royal -- by a Long Shot

Since joining the royal family, Kate Middleton has dedicated herself to helping others, but when it comes to philanthropy, there's someone else who's already outdone her. In a new ranking, Kate didn't win most charitable royal ... and it's kind of surprising to find out who did. 

We hope she's not letting this get her down! 

  • According to the ranking, not only does Kate not come in first ... she comes in sixth. 

    Kate Middleton
    The intel comes from Giving Assistant (via Express), which shows how many charitable events each royal attended from last July until now. Over the past year, Kate has made appearances at 27 events ... and even though that sounds like a lot (more than two every month for a year!) it's still not as much as other members of her family have been able to do. 

  • The actual most charitable royal? Princess Anne.

    Queen Elizabeth
    Surprisingly enough, Queen Elizabeth's daughter came in first, making a whopping 73 charity events over a year! That's pretty impressive -- and quite a time investment.

    Then again, without having young kids running around like Kate does, she probably has a bit more time to make appearances like these, but that definitely doesn't diminish what an accomplishment this truly is. 

  • Prince William and Prince Charles hit a pretty respectable amount of events themselves, too. 

    Prince Charles
    William managed to make it to a total of 58 events, with Prince Charles making it 48. Even more impressive numbers! 

    And regardless of the actual figures (or the order in which they are on the list), this just goes to show that the family as a whole has been busy supporting their favorite causes, which is what truly matters most in the end. 

  • Hopefully, Kate won't let this get her down. 

    She's done so much this year already, especially while supporting causes that have to do with what she's most passionate about: Kids! The palace has been sharing her work on Instagram, and as far as we can tell, she has a lot to be proud of. 

    And together, the fam is attending hundreds of events every year. That's big! 

  • We can't wait to see what Kate and the rest of the fam have planned in the future. 

    It'll definitely be interesting to see how these rankings change (or don't change) over the next year, now that things in the world are changing so quickly. 

    There are so many opportunities for Kate and everyone to do some some good, and we don't doubt that the royals will rise to the occasion -- just like they always do. 

