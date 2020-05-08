Jill Duggar Wore Shorts Around Parents Jim Bob & Michelle & It's the Ultimate Power Play

Where the dress code for their kids is concerned, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar don't mess around. But now that their kids are growing up, some of them are breaking the rules, especially Jill Duggar. Interestingly enough, recently Jill wore shorts around her parents during the giant feud they're having. Was she trying to send a message?
Earlier this month, Jill went to Joy-Anna's baby shower.
She posted photos from the shower to her Instagram story, and it's easy to see that Jill was wearing shorts ... something that has never been approved for girls who live under the Duggar roof. Being that this was a family event, Jill had to know her parents would be there and see her wearing something so blatantly against their dress code.
Was she trying to send a message? This was bold!
Fans seem to love Jill's power play.
On a Duggar-focused subreddit, fans pointed out Jill's shorts -- and they seemed to take a lot of joy in the fact that she deliberately wore them somewhere that she knew her parents would see her in them.
"Loving the fact that jill wore SHORTS to an event her entire family would be at," one fan wrote. "Meech and JB must've been fuming, I wish I could've seen the look on their faces."
Us too!
Normally, the Duggars tend to dress extra modestly when they're around their parents.
Of course, this only goes for Jill and younger sister Jinger Duggar -- the only two sisters in the family who have really changed up things when it comes to their wardrobes since moving out. Even though both of them dress how they want in their own lives, when they're around their families, we see them in more knee-length dresses with their shoulders covered.
Not Jill, though! Not this time.
Jill's not the only one who's worn shorts lately, either.
Not too long ago, Jinger showed off her legs when she posted a picture on Instagram wearing shorts and a T-shirt to work out in the home gym she and Jeremy have put together.
No word if she wears shorts this short outside of the house, but she must if she was willing to share a photo of her outfit with her thousands of Instagram followers.
We'd love to know what Jill's parents think about her new wardrobe.
Given all the feud rumors about Jill's family and her husband, Derick Dillard, we have a feeling that they aren't exactly loving it ... and aside from Joy's shower, Jill seems to be avoiding her parents as much as possible these days.
Jill looked adorable in her shorts, though, and we're glad to see how much she's come into her own over the past few years. We hope she keeps killing it!
