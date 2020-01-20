Prince Harry Hits Back After Being Accused of Using Funds 'Inappropriately'

Splash News
Oh, you're going to come at Prince Harry, are you? Yeah, that's not going to work. Recently, an anti-royal group criticized both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's (former) umbrella charity organization, Sussex Royal, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton's organization, The Royal Foundation. The claims deeply offended the Duke of Sussex, and, yep, he fired back big time.
The group Republic recently logged a formal complaint about the royals' charities.
After Harry got wind of the claims, he had some choice words.
A spokesperson for Prince Harry said on Tuesday the claims were "salaciously created."
"The Duke of Sussex has always and continues to remain deeply committed to his charitable work," the spokesperson said. "This is his life's focus, and his devotion to charity is at the very core of the principles he lives by, and is obvious through the impact and success of his many charitable projects throughout the UK and beyond."
Harry also, understandably, is "offended" by the claims.
"To this point, it is deeply offensive to today see false claims made about the Duke of Sussex and his charitable work," his spokesperson added. "It is both defamatory and insulting to all the outstanding organizations and people he has partnered with."
People can think what they want of the royal family, but there's certainly no arguing with the fact that charity work is their life.
Prince William hasn't said anything about the claims.
Though if he does, it would be hard to fault him. The accusations are pretty intense.
"The Royal Foundation gave a grant of £145,000 to Sussex Royal and £144,901 to a non-charitable organization (Travalyst)," part of the letter reads. "In both instances it appears the only rationale for the decision was the personal relationship between two patrons, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. Neither patrons are trustees of the Royal Foundation, so there is also a question mark over the independence of the trustees of the Royal Foundation."
We'll see what happens, but it's unlikely the Sussexes or Cambridges are sweating things too much.
