Queen Elizabeth Put Her Foot Down When It Came to Harry & Meghan's 'Grand Exit'

Such wording suggested that Harry and Meghan were, essentially, going to do their own thing.

See: "Carve out a progressive new role."



When the queen got wind of this, despite her affection for her grandson, she wasn't having it. At all.

"I think the queen was rather surprised to be given a public ultimatum," royal commentator Wesley Kerr recently said, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. "That we are going to be different sorts of royals, that we are going to collaborate with the queen, perhaps on our own terms."

"The queen clearly adores Harry but absolutely refused to be pressurized by him," he continued. "There was no way she would accept his conditions. She issued a firm riposte setting out her own position."