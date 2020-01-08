Queen Elizabeth Put Her Foot Down When It Came to Harry & Meghan's 'Grand Exit'

Splash News
Although it may not have been obvious at the time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were, in essence, giving Queen Elizabeth an ultimatum when they announced to the world that they were stepping down from their roles as senior roles. The wording that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used in their "Megxit" Instagram post suggested they were the ones calling the shots, and according to a new report, the queen was having none of that.
Let's revisit Harry and Meghan's 'stepping back' announcement.
Remember that? Seems like forever ago, so here's a refresher of what they said in their post:
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."
Apparently, the operative sentence here -- for the queen -- was this: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."
Such wording suggested that Harry and Meghan were, essentially, going to do their own thing.
See: "Carve out a progressive new role."
When the queen got wind of this, despite her affection for her grandson, she wasn't having it. At all.
"I think the queen was rather surprised to be given a public ultimatum," royal commentator Wesley Kerr recently said, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. "That we are going to be different sorts of royals, that we are going to collaborate with the queen, perhaps on our own terms."
"The queen clearly adores Harry but absolutely refused to be pressurized by him," he continued. "There was no way she would accept his conditions. She issued a firm riposte setting out her own position."
Shortly after Harry and Meghan dropped their bomb, the queen came out with a statement of her own.
According to experts, this was intentional, as it both prevented things from getting out of hand and showed that she's the one calling the shots.
"All of a sudden the queen shocked the world," royal expert Julie Montagu said of her statement, adding, "Coming out and saying 'hold on a minute, this is complicated, nothing has been decided and we need some time to figure it out.'"
"Harry’s announcement put his grandmother in a difficult position and his timing could not have been worse," Kerr added.
The queen, with her many years experience, knew that swift action was key in this situation.
"The queen would have been aware that this was a storm, that if it wasn’t dealt with quickly it could blow up into something really damaging," Tom Quinn, author of Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, said of the emergency meeting the queen immediately called. "The queen, with so many years of experience, realized that she had to intervene. She took control by calling a summit to discuss the plan."
In the end, it was the queen who had the proverbial last laugh.
While she's made her love for her family apparent, ultimately, she's the reigning monarch and nobody in the family is going to tell her how things are going to go.
"Her final proposition was ruthlessly clear," Kerr said of the queen's decision to strip Harry and Meghan of their patronages and royal titles. "Harry and Meghan could be in or they could be out."And that's that about that.
