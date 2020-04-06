Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye West Accusing Her of Being a 'White Supremacist' in Deleted Divorce Rant

Kim attributed her husband's recent behavior to his bipolar disorder, and admitted that though she was trying to protect the privacy of her husband and kids by not speaking out, it was time to share her thoughts.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," she wrote. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who has experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understands his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

She went on to write that Kanye's disorder is part of his genius, and she asked for "compassion and empathy" for her family at this time.

No matter what, though, it's pretty clear that their family is going through a tough time now, and hopefully, Kanye will able to get the help that it seems he needs.

