Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye West Accusing Her of Being a 'White Supremacist' in Deleted Divorce Rant

The situation with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian keeps getting sadder -- and more and more bizarre. In his latest Twitter rant, Kanye called Kim a white supremacist while also mentioning that he'd been trying to divorce her ... and then, he deleted the entire thing.
Is it just us, or are these new claims totally coming out of left field?
Kanye has been exhibiting troubling behavior all week.
Not only did he go off about wanting to abort daughter North West when he and Kim first found out they were expecting, all as part of an anti-abortion rant at his South Carolina rally for his apparent presidential campaign, but he also continued sharing his feelings on Twitter later on, claiming that Kim and Kris Jenner had tried to "lock him up" after hearing his comments.
Reportedly, Kim is furious with her husband right now, but it looks like the feeling might be mutual.
On Tuesday night, he went on another rant, this time accusing Kim of cheating -- and of white supremacy.
He's deleted many of his tweets, but there are plenty of screenshots that have captured what he said forever.
There's a lot to unpack here, but we're pretty taken aback by the fact that not only did he accuse Kim of racism, but he also accused her of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill -- and mentioned that he's seeking a divorce from her.
Totally news to us!
This is the first we're hearing about any issues in Kim and Kanye's marriage.
By all appearances, it seemed like everything was fine between the two of them -- as recently as June 28, they shared this photo from what seems to be their ranch in Wyoming.
But obviously, something has changed since then, and Kim and Kanye are apparently on the outs, even though neither of them have ever talked about divorce before. Hmm ...
This is also the first time Kanye has accused Kim of racism.
Kanye didn't expand on that particular tweet, but it appears to be because he believes Kim (and Kris) is trying to control him by flying in a doctor to help him and by putting out a statement about the situation. But to make the situation even more confusing, it doesn't seem as if Kim and Kris have issued any kind of public response to Kanye's tweets and comments at all, so what is he talking about?
It's hard to say what will happen next for Kim and Kanye.
Are they truly getting a divorce, or is something else going on? Is this really what Kanye thinks about his wife? Let's just hope we get a little clarity on the situation sometime soon.
Kim has since addressed Kanye's rant in a lengthy Instagram story.
