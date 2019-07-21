Kate Middleton Totally Nailed It With Prince George's Birthday Photo This Year

Splash News
Happy birthday, Prince George! Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child -- aka the future King of England, NBD -- turned 7 years old on Wednesday. As with royal birthdays past, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the special occasion by sharing a few new photos of George on social media. And dare we say, Kate's photography skills are on point.
-
On Tuesday, William and Kate shared this sweet photo of Prince George:
As is always the case with the Cambridge kids' birthdays, William and Kate decided to share a photo ahead of Prince George's big day.
"Sharing a photo taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!" read the caption alongside this photo, along with a red balloon emoji. Need we even say it? This is ridiculously adorable. Love seeing these little candid moments of the Cambridges.
-
The duke and duchess shared another photo on George's real birthday.
The proud parents posted this photo Wednesday morning of their handsome little boy on Instagram, along with the caption "Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George's birthday today!"
This seems to be the Cambridges' formula when it comes to sharing birthday photos of their kids -- one the day before and one the day of. We're not complaining! The more pics, the better.
-
-
Here's George's photo from last year:
Crazy how much littler he looks here, right? At the time, he only had one little tooth on the bottom missing. He also looks a lot more silly, lying in the grass, mid-laugh. Although we're sure George still lets loose at the ripe old age of 7, he looks so much more measured and mature in his birthday photos from this year.
-
Our very favorite photos of the Cambridge kids are always on behalf of Kate.
Make no mistake about: She has a serious eye for photography. Over the years, it's definitely been obvious that her photographs are improving, too. Look at this photo from Prince William's birthday this year -- looks completely professional.
No biggie, guys. Kate just has a casual photography hobby while raising three kids, being one of the most watched humans on earth, and being active in a zillion charities.
-
-
Happy birthday, George!
It's been so fun watching George grow over the years -- and it feels like just yesterday that William and Kate were presenting their first child to the world on the steps outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital.
Hope George's day is great -- and with parents like William and Kate, how could it not be?
Share this Story